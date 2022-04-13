At least 29 people were injured, 10 of them with gunshot wounds, in Tuesday morning's shooting on a New York City subway

Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody: 'We Got Him'

Authorities have arrested the man accused of detonating a smoke bomb inside a New York City subway car before opening fire, shooting 10 passengers, police sources tell PEOPLE.

Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at 1:42 p.m. in Manhattan's East Village.

Acting on a tip that James was inside a McDonald's restaurant, police located him nearby on the street, at St. Marks Place and First Avenue. He was arrested without incident.

Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for New York's Eastern District, said Wednesday James has been charged with having committed a terrorist act on a mass transit system. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

James' arrest was announced at a Wednesday press conference.

"We got him," declared N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams at the start of the press conference.

James was identified as a person of interest in the subway shooting late Tuesday afternoon, and was subsequently declared a suspect.

According to New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, James allegedly put on a gas mask at 8:24 a.m. on Tuesday before pulling out a smoke canister from his backpack and throwing it on the ground, causing the car of the Manhattan-bound N train to fill with smoke.

Then, he started shooting, firing 33 times from a gun that officials said he purchased in Ohio in 2011.

Ten people were struck by bullets while others suffered injuries due to other factors like smoke inhalation and panic, officials said.

Authorities have said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Authorities said they were able to uncover video footage of James entering the Kings Highway subway station in Brooklyn prior to the shooting.

Investigators allege that after the shooting, James exited the N train, boarded an R train across the platform, and then exited one stop away, at 25th Street.

At the scene, authorities recovered a Glock 17 9mm handgun and three extended-type Glock magazines — noting that one was still in the weapon, one was under the seat, and one was in a backpack.

Officials believe James' gun jammed, preventing further harm.

Investigators also found 15 bullets, five bullet fragments, two detonated smoke grenades, two non-detonated smoke grenades, a hatchet, a black garbage can, a black rolling cart, gasoline and a U-Haul key at the scene.

Detectives tracked the rental vehicle to James, finding the U-Haul nearby in Brooklyn.

Police have yet to discuss a possible motive for the mass shooting.

At the time of the shooting, James was allegedly wearing a green "construction-type" vest and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Sewell have said they are not handling the shooting as an act of terrorism at the moment.