Eyewitnesses Describe Horror of Brooklyn Subway Shooting, as Suspect Remains at Large

Eyewitnesses described the horror of Tuesday morning's shooting inside a New York City subway car in which 10 people were shot and 16 were injured.

The attack began during the morning rush hour at 8:24 a.m. when a suspect pulled out a smoke canister from his backpack and threw it on the ground before opening fire inside a Manhattan-bound N train, police say. The attack occurred while the train was waiting to enter the 36th Street Station in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before the attack, the suspect put on a gas mask, say police. When the shooting began, the train was paused before pulling into the station, which means the passengers were essentially trapped in the train for those harrowing moments.

Yav Montano, who was in the train car, told CNN that after smoke filled the car, he heard "what I thought was fireworks" but was actually gunshots.

"I honestly have no words for what I've experienced," he told the network.

Brooklyn subway shooting Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"There was blood on the floor," said Montano, who estimated there were about 40 to 50 people on the car at the time. "There was a lot of blood trailing on the floor.… All I saw was people trampling each other, trampling over each other, trying to get into the door which was locked and just a lot of panic, but thankfully, the train moved quickly to the next stop and everyone filed off the train in a rush."

Brooklyn subway shooting Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Sam Carcamo, who was waiting in the 36th Street station, told radio station 1010 WINS that after the train pulled into the station, "My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Silvana Guerrero, who works at a nearby bagel shop, told The New York Times, "We saw an ambulance coming out with a stretcher with a person on it." She added, "Their leg was injured — I'm not sure exactly what went on or what was going on. And then, we saw after that, two ambulances coming out, with two people, like, hopping on one leg."

Brooklyn subway shooting Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The suspect in the shooting is still at large. He was described as a Black man, standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a heavyset build. He was wearing a green "construction-type" vest and a gray hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting, said New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

According to Sewell, none of the injuries is considered life-threatening. The shooting is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at the moment, Sewell said, but the investigation remains ongoing.