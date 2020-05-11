There has been no arrest made and the investigation is ongoing, police said

Brooklyn Rapper Nick Blixky Dead at 21 After Shooting in New York City

Rapper Nick Blixky has died after a fatal shooting in New York City, police confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 21.

The New York City Police Department responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. local time on Sunday "of a male shot," they said in a statement.

Upon arrival, Blixky's body was found on Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn with gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks. The rapper — born Nickalus Thompson — was then rushed to N.Y.C. Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Following the news of his death, Blixky's brother, Nasir Fisher, mourned the rapper on Facebook.

“💔my heart broken.rest in peace to my brother nick blixk 💔😢🌀🔱watch over me brody," he wrote.

The rapper shared his last Instagram post on Sunday, hours before his death, promoting his new music that was set to be released on June 3.

Captioning the post featuring his mixtape's promo art, Blixky wrote, "JUNE 3RD 🤯‼️ I’m dropping my first Tape ever' LOCK IN THE DATE 🗣... 'DIFFERENT TIMIN 🌀.' "

The budding rap star's bio on his Instagram page linked to his 2019 song, “Drive the Boat.”

As of Monday morning, there has been no arrest and the investigation is ongoing, police said.