1 Killed and 11 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire at Brooklyn Block Party

Image zoom Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

A massive Brooklyn block party turned deadly after a gunman opened fire at the packed event on Saturday night.

By the time the shooting stopped, one person was dead and 11 others were injured, officials told Fox News.

According to police, at least one “brazen” gunman opened fire on Saturday night at an event in the Brownsville neighborhood. The party, called “Old Timers Day” had drawn thousands of people. The shooting began shortly after 11 p.m.

In a press conference, NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said that it was not immediately clear whether there was more than one gunman involved, according to the New York Times. No suspect has been named, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting as a homicide.

A 38-year-old man died at the scene from a single bullet wound to his head, the NYPD confirms. Police do not believe that the victim knew the gunman, and the shooting did not seem to be targeted.

According to the NYPD, six of the wounded had been released from the hospital as of Sunday morning. Their injuries are not considered life threatening. Five other victims remain in the hospital, but Commissioner O’Neill did not address their conditions.

According to the New York Daily News, at least one of the injured victims was a child.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“It was packed back here, there were so many people,” witness Diamond Perez told the Daily News. “I heard shots, and I saw a stampede running toward me.”

We had a terrible shooting in Brownsville tonight that shattered a peaceful neighborhood event. Our hearts go out to the victims.

We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 28, 2019

On Sunday morning, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted about the shooting. “We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets.”

Police estimate that about 3,000 people were at the event to celebrate former Brownsville residents who had gone on to success and fame in sports and other endeavors,” according to a community newsletter published in 2010. There were approximately 100 police officers stationed at the event. There had been no other incidents before the shooting.