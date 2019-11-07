Woman Who Allegedly Climbed into Bronx Zoo's Lion Enclosure and Taunted Animal Is Arrested

Image zoom

A woman who allegedly entered the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo in New York City and posted video of herself has been arrested, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Myah Autry, 30, was taken into custody by NYPD officers on Wednesday night at 11:00 p.m, police said.

She has been charged with two counts of criminal trespass.

The Bronx Zoo told PEOPLE in a statement last month that zoo staff members received a report that someone had climbed over the safety barrier at the African lion exhibit on Sept. 29.

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death,” the zoo’s statement said. “Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

Social media video of the incident appeared to show a woman standing just a few feet away from the lion dancing and waving at the animal, appearing to taunt it.

In the background of the video, other zoo-goers could be heard questioning her actions. CBS News reported that there is a small moat in the exhibit that separated Autry and the lion.

The New York Post reported the woman allegedly posted video of the incident on her Instagram account, and also allegedly posted video of herself inside the zoo’s giraffe exhibit.

“I REALLY HAVE NO FEAR OF NOTHING BREATHING,” reads a caption of a clip showing the woman in the lion’s den. “ANIMALS CAN FEEL LOVE JUST LIKE HUMANS.”

It was not immediately clear if Autry has entered pleas to the charges she faces or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.