Boy's Sudden Death on School Lunch Line Was Caused by Mom Allegedly Slashing Throat Weeks Earlier

Officials have declared the June 14 death of a 6-year-old Bronx boy who fainted while on the lunch line at school a homicide, PEOPLE confirms.

NYPD sources tell PEOPLE that Shanice Martin, the mother of Tyzavier Martin, has been in custody since she allegedly attacked him the evening of April 27.

The 24-year-old mother allegedly used a box cutter to slash the necks of both Tyzavier and another young child in the home.

Sources confirm Shanice Martin allegedly left the two children bleeding from their throats on a street corner before walking into a police station covered in blood to turn herself in.

Passersby came to the children’s aid, calling 911. They were both taken to a nearby hospital, where they received treatment.

Martin was initially charged with several counts, including attempted murder, assault, child abandonment, child endangerment and weapons possession.

Charges could be upgraded following Friday’s determination Tyzavier’s death was the result of a homicide, the sources say.

Tyzavier collapsed while waiting in line at school for pizza on June 14.

It was his second day back at school following his mother’s alleged attack. Sources say the boy started bleeding and foaming from the mouth as he collapsed to the floor.

The medical examiner’s office determined the boy’s delayed death resulted from “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by laryngeal granuloma complicating incised wound of neck,” and that it was a homicide.

The other injured child recovered from the attack, say the sources.

After being released from the hospital, Tyzavier was released to his father’s custody.

Sources confirm Martin lost custody of Tyzavier for two years before getting him back in 2016. She also had been treated for mental illness, the police sources tell PEOPLE.

It was unclear Monday if Martin has retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.