Broadway Vocal Coach, 87, Dies 1 Week After Unprovoked Attack in N.Y.C.

Barbara Maier Gustern, a celebrated vocal coach, was pushed to the ground outside of her Chelsea apartment last week in a seemingly random attack by an unidentified woman

The family of a Manhattan-based vocal coach is mourning after she succumbed to her wounds Tuesday following an unprovoked attack last week.

Barbara Maier Gustern, an 87-year-old resident of Chelsea, was pushed from behind in her neighborhood last Thursday night, causing her to hit her head, The New York Times reported.

On Tuesday morning, Gustern's family wrote on her Facebook page, "Today, at 11:15AM, we have lost one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world. I ask that you all give me a little time and space, but I want to make time for anyone and everyone who wants to know more about her final moments."

The Daily News reported that Gustern's grandson AJ authored the post.

"Bobbob, I love you, you are and always will be my heart," he continued. "I love you all so much, I could not have made it through these past 5 days without all of your support."

New York Police Department's Chief of Detectives James Essig said in a press conference held Tuesday, "A short time ago today, [Gustern] died from her injuries."

"We're asking the public's help in solving this disgusting and disgraceful offense committed against a vulnerable, elderly female who was doing nothing but walking down the streets of NYC."

On Sunday, NYPD released surveillance footage of the alleged attacker, a younger woman with long dark hair and a light complexion, per Gothamist. She was also wearing a dark coat and carried a dark bag.

The day before, Gustern's grandson wrote on her Facebook account, "She has suffered traumatic damage to the left side of her brain, and has been unconscious the entire time," adding, "It is a very serious injury."

He later wrote, "I struggle to understand and cope with this world on a daily basis, and frankly this is beyond my ability to bear."

The Times also reported that Gustern was a noted member of the artistic community in New York, having worked with Broadway professionals and beyond. According to Playbill, Gustern worked on the 2019 Broadway revival of Oklahoma! that featured Tony Award winner Ali Stroker as well as on the 2008 musical Passing Strange.