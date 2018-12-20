3 Students Warned Principal About Ariz. Teacher Before She Allegedly Had Sex with Boy, 13

The case has become national news: Arizona sixth-grade teacher Brittany Zamora, 27, is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old student. Police say she sent him inappropriately sexual texts and later had sex with him multiple times.

According to newly released police reports, first obtained by KPNX, Tim Dickey, the principal at Las Brisas Academy received written statements from three students about Zamora and the boy before their alleged sexual encounters.

Liberty Elementary School District Dr. Richard Rundhaug told the station that all three statements to Dickey, from Feb. 7, were exactly alike and alleged “elements of favoritism” in Zamora’s classroom regarding the alleged victim.

In the police reports, the principal, Tim Dickey allegedly acknowledged to detectives that he only spoke to one of the students — and now realized that it was a mistake in the wake of the police allegation that Zamora began sexually abusing the boy on Feb. 16.

But in his statements to 12 News, Rundhaug maintained that the principal interviewed several students after he immediately launched a two-day investigation. Zamora and the alleged victim were also interviewed, and both denied a sexual relationship. Rundhaug told the station that the principal allegedly found no evidence to suggest that anything sexual had happened.

PEOPLE’s calls to Dickey were not immediately returned.

According to the police reports, before the two allegedly had sex, Zamora set up a class chatroom called “Class Craft.” The alleged victim told police that Zamora announced that she wasn’t going to be at school, so she asked her students to text her because she would be “bored.”

At some point, the texts between Zamora and the boy allegedly became more flirty. “OMG, I love you,” she allegedly wrote. In another text, police allege she wrote “Omg lol you’re so cute baby. I wish you could’ve stayed after with me.”

The abuse came to the attention of authorities after the parents found explicit texts — including naked photos — on their son’s phone, police allege.

The alleged victim’s stepmother told police that she noticed that the boy was acting suspicious and wanting to shut his door at night. She said she installed a parental monitoring app called “Sentry” on his phone. The stepmother said that she began to receive alerts about inappropriate texts, so she confronted the boy. He allegedly admitted having sex with Zamora, according to the police reports.

Police believe that Zamora had sex with the boy three times and performed a sex act on him in the classroom, according to police documents obtained by PEOPLE earlier this year.

Zamora was arrested in March and has been charged with two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

During her initial court appearance, Zamora asked the judge to be lenient with bond. According to a video of the appearance obtained by PEOPLE, she told the judge she “would love to go home to my husband.”

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and has been released from jail on $250,000 bond. An attorney for Zamora did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment. PEOPLE’s calls to the school district have not been returned.