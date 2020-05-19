Imprisoned Ariz. Teacher Who Sexually Abused 6th-Grade Boy Files for Divorce from Husband

An Arizona sixth-grade teacher who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy in her class has filed for divorce from her husband.

Brittany Zamora pleaded guilty in 2019 to sexual conduct with a minor, molestation of a child and public sexual indecency, according to online court records.

In a divorce filing last month, Zamora alleged that her relationship with her husband of four years is "broken beyond repair" without "hope of reconciliation." Brittany and Daniel Zamora have no children together, and she is relinquishing her stake in the family home and all other communal property.

Zamora was arrested in March 2018 after the boy's parents contacted authorities.

The victim’s stepmother told police that she noticed that the boy was acting suspiciously and wanting to shut his door at night. She said she installed a parental monitoring app called “Sentry” on his phone and subsequently began getting alerts about inappropriate texts, so she confronted the boy. He told his stepmother that he had sexual contact with Zamora, according to the police reports.

According to court records, Zamora, then a 27-year-old instructor at Las Brisas Academy, sent several sexually-charged texts to the sixth grader.

In one exchange, the boy texted Zamora, saying that he wanted to have sex with her. “I know baby!” she responded, according to court records. “I want you every day with no time limit.”

In another exchange, she texted him that “If I could quit my job and [have sex with] you all day long, I would.”

Police also say Zamora sent the boy naked photos and at least one picture of herself in lingerie.

The sexual relationship soon became more daring.

Police say Zamora played an educational video during one of her classes, according to documents first obtained by the Arizona Republic. While the video played, police say that Zamora and the victim sexually fondled each other in the back of the classroom.

According to police interviews, the victim and his friend stayed after school one day to prepare for a talent show. When the two boys were alone with Zamora in her classroom, they told police Zamora began kissing the 13-year-old, and asked his friend to stay in the room and be a lookout before they had sex.

“They were just doing it,” the friend told police, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. “It was very uncomfortable.”

Zamora surrendered her state teaching certificate in December 2018. She was initially charged with two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

After pleading guilty to sexual conduct with a minor and reduced charges of molestation of a child and public sexual indecency, she was sentenced to 20 years in the Arizona State Prison Complex without parole.