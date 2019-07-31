Ariz. 6th-Grade Teacher Who Sexually Abused Boy Allegedly Showed Another Kid Photos of Naked Men

Image zoom Goodyear Police Department

Brittany Zamora is behind bars after she pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 13-year-old student — but court documents show she may have been grooming at least one other other boy for sexual contact.

According to court documents first obtained by AZCentral.com, the mom of one of the victim’s male friends told police that Zamora, 28, had promised to send him naked photos over the summer, but apparently never did so.

According to the documents, the conversation allegedly grew more inappropriate during class one day when Zamora allegedly asked the friend whether he was circumsised. When he didn’t understand the question, Zamora allegedly showed him pictures of male genitalia on her phone.

The conversation ended because it was time for recess, the documents state.

The second boy’s parents declined to prosecute.

Zamora, a former teacher at Las Brisas Academy, was arrested in 2018, when the stepmother of a 13-year-old boy noticed that he was acting suspiciously and wanting to shut his door at night. She installed a parental monitoring app called “Sentry” on his phone and subsequently began getting alerts about inappropriate texts, so she confronted the boy. He told his stepmother that he had sexual contact with his sixth-grade teacher.

In court documents first obtained by the Arizona Republic, authorities said that Zamora calculatingly groomed the boy for sex through special attention, X-rated texts and naked photos of herself.

According to a police report, Zamora and the boy began texting and sending each other photos on Snapchat.

The Maricopa County Police released screenshots of texts sent between Zamora and the teen.

During one exchange, Zamora wrote, “I want you too baby so bad…I want you every day with no time limit.”

As the illegal relationship proceeded, Zamora had sex with the boy several times.

Police say Zamora played an educational video during one of her classes. While other students watched the video, Zamora and the victim sexually fondled each other in the back of the classroom.

On another day, the victim and a friend stayed after school. The two boys later told that police Zamora asked the victim’s friend to be a lookout while they had sex.

As things began to close in on Zamora, she and her husband reached out to the boy’s family to try to prevent her from getting into trouble.

According to a police report, the student’s father claimed he received a phone call from Zamora and her husband “pleading with him not to contact the police.” He refused and hung up the phone.

PEOPLE has been unable to reach Zamora’s husband.

The parents of the victim have filed a lawsuit against the school district, as well as against Zamora’s husband.

Zamora will be on probation for the rest of her life. She must register as a sex offender after her 2038 release date. She will receive credit for the 478 days she has already spent in jail.