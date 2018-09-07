Woman Describes Healing from Savage Shovel Beating, Whose Suspect She Helped ID After Hypnosis

When Brittani Marcell emerged from a medically induced coma in late 2008, having been brutally beaten with a shovel in her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, she found that she could not communicate.

The attack had left her blind in one eye and deaf in one ear. Like a newborn, she had to relearn how to walk and talk — a rehabilitation process that included approximately 20 surgeries (and counting).

Marcell is opening up about her road to healing, and justice, on Friday night’s episode of Dateline, on NBC. An exclusive preview is above.

“I mean, after everything that happened, you’re kinda like a toddler,” she recalls in the clip of those early days after waking up some two weeks following her assault. “You don’t understand the language that you and I are speaking today.”

“And then, when I went to rehab, I was more of like a teenager, a young teenager,” Marcell continues. “And as time went on, I started becoming more like — a stronger teenager, knowing what to do.”

What remained lost to Marcell, however, were her memories of her time in high school, which she had been on the verge of finishing as a senior. Then, on Sept. 11, 2008, she was attacked.

Though Marcell’s mother inadvertently walked in during part of the beating, calling 911, the assailant fled, according to the Albuquerque Journal. Marcell had no memory of what happened to her, and authorities had few fruitful avenues to pursue.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

A change came in 2016. First Marcell recalled a man with whom she was acquainted while working at the mall. Then, according to the Journal, a name came to her: Justin Hansen.

According to ABC News, Marcell underwent hypnotherapy, after which memories began to return.

Her revelations reportedly led to DNA testing that showed a drop of Hansen’s blood was at the scene of Marcell’s assault. Prosecutors said a witness reportedly further confirmed having seen Marcell speak with Hansen at the mall where she worked. He was indicted in 2017.