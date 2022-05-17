Raymond Moody was pulled over for speeding in Surfside, S.C., the day authorities say Drexel was buried in the woods

Brittanee Drexel Murder Suspect Was Longtime Person of Interest, Was Pulled Over by Cops the Day After Teen Vanished

The day after Brittanee Drexel vanished from South Carolina's Myrtle Beach, police in a nearby town stopped a car being driven by the man who is now accused of abducting, sexually assaulting and killing the New York teen.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the arrest warrant charging Raymond Moody, 62, with Drexel's 2009 killing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Drexel's body was found last week, buried in a South Carolina woods. Dental records were used to identify her remains.

According to authorities, Moody had been pulled over for speeding on April 26, 2009, in the town of Surfside — one day after the 17-year-old was last seen. However, it was unclear Tuesday if he was cited for the moving violation.

Detectives would not identify Moody as a potential person of interest in the case for another two years.

Moody was living an hour from Myrtle Beach — at a motel in Georgetown, S.C. — in 2009 when Drexel was last seen, investigators said.

Drexel had traveled to Myrtle Beach in 2009 for spring break, and had plans to visit family. According to authorities, Moody kidnapped Drexel as she walked alone along the Myrtle Beach strip.

Brittanee Drexel suspected killer Raymond Moody. Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Raymond Moody | Credit: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

Investigators allege Moody held Drexel against her will, and sexually assaulted her before eventually strangling her. Police believe he buried her on April 26, 2009.

In addition to murder, Moody is further charged with with kidnapping and criminal sexual misconduct.

Moody has been in custody since his May 4 arrest on an obstruction charge. He's being held without bail.

Drexel was still a high school student when she left her hometown of Chili, N.Y., with friends for Myrtle Beach, where she planned to visit relatives. But her parents had no idea she was traveling so far.

This undated photo provided by the Myrtle Beach, S.C., Police Department shows Brittanee Drexel. Authorities in South Carolina are holding a news conference Wednesday, June 8, 2016, to talk about the case of the New York teen who disappeared during a 2009 spring break trip to Myrtle Beach. (Myrtle Beach Police Department via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT Brittanee Drexel | Credit: Myrtle Beach Police Department via AP

"I didn't know she was going," her mother, Dawn, previously told PEOPLE. "The day she left she was angry with me because she asked me if she could go and I told her no. I said, 'There's no adults going and I have no idea who these kids are and I don't feel comfortable with it.' "

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I told her I just felt something was going to happen to her," Dawn said. "I just felt it."

Drexel was last seen on surveillance video leaving a beachfront hotel in Myrtle Beach.

According to the Democrat and Chronicle, Moody is a registered sex offender who spent 21 years in prison following a 1983 abduction and rape case in California involving a 9-year-old girl.