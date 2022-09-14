Family of Girl Severely Injured in Britt Reid Crash 'Outraged' by Ex-NFL Assistant Coach's Plea Deal

The mother of the little girl who was severely injured in a 2021 car crash caused by Britt Reid — the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid — is expressing her outrage over a plea deal that could reduce the amount of prison time he faces at his sentencing next month.

On Monday, Reid, 37, appeared in court in Missouri to plead guilty to driving while impaired stemming from the Feb. 4, 2021, crash that injured Ariel Miller, then 5, and four others.

Reid was behind the wheel of his pickup truck, driving near GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, when he struck two vehicles that had stopped along the side of the highway.

Ariel was one of two children seated in the back of a disabled silver Chevrolet Traverse who were hurt in the crash. The other child, a then 4-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash, which also injured Reid, left Ariel in a coma for 11 days. Relatives had previously said she was facing a long road ahead in her recovery.

Reid, who was the linebackers/outside linebackers coach with the Chiefs at the time of the crash, admitted to drinking prior to getting behind the wheel, police said at the time.

Speaking to Good Morning America Tuesday, Felicia Miller called the plea deal "a slap on the wrist" and insinuated the terms of the deal — reducing his potential prison term from 7 to 4 years — was a product of his privilege.

"If anybody else had did that — if we had did that, any of us hit his car, being drunk and hitting his car, injuring one of his kids, we'd be in jail," Miller told GMA.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Miller family's attorney, Tom Porto, wrote that "the five victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law. The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a five-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others."

In 2007, Reid was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison for a road-rage incident in Pennsylvania, during which he flashed a handgun at another motorist, ESPN reported at the time. He was paroled into a treatment program.

That same year, he also pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges after driving his vehicle into a shopping cart in a sporting goods store's parking lot.

Miller told GMA her now 7-year-old daughter has returned to school.

Ariel continues to recover from her injuries, including severe brain trauma, and has had to relearn how to do many things. Miller said she could not specify the specifics of Ariel's recovery due to the terms of a legal agreement worked out last November with the Chiefs.

That agreement, according to GMA, includes a payment plan for Ariel's ongoing medical care. "It still is difficult," Miller explained in the interview.

According to Miller, Ariel did not recognize her upon emerging from her nearly two-week coma. Miller said her daughter still does not recall any part of the crash that forever changed her life.

In court on Monday, Reid reportedly expressed remorse for his actions.

"I regret what I did," said Reid at the hearing, according to KMBC. "I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn't mean to hurt anyone."

The station reports that when the judge asked if the family had a statement to make, Miller stood up and said, "My family and I are opposed to the plea deal. I don't think he should receive it."

Reid will be sentenced on Oct. 28.