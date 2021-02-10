Ariel Young suffered "swelling in and bleeding in and around the brain" in the crash and is "still not awake," according to her family

Britt Reid Placed on Administrative Leave After Crash That Left 5-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following a crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition last week.

"We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested," the team said in a statement obtained by 41 Action News.

The statement says the team has also reached out to "offer support and resources" to the family of Ariel Young, who is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Ariel suffered "swelling in and bleeding in and around the brain" due to the accident and remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe page created to cover her medical expenses.

An update on Ariel's condition posted to the page on Tuesday says that there are "no changes in how she is doing."

"She is still not awake," the update reads. "Please continue to send prayers for her to wake up and recover from this horrific crash."

Image zoom The 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash involving Super Bowl coach Any Reid's son | Credit: GoFundMe

The crash occurred Thursday, just days before the Super Bowl, on the southbound Interstate 435 on-ramp from Stadium Drive, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Missouri Police Department told PEOPLE.

A grey Chevrolet Impala had run out of gas on the entrance ramp and a silver Chevrolet Traverse parked in front of the disabled car to help. Both vehicles had their lights on, but the Impala's battery was fading at the time, according to police.

While the drivers of both vehicles attempted to get the stranded car running, a white Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck struck the left front of the Impala.

According to police, the Ram truck then continued forward and slammed into the rear of the Traverse.

Ariel, as well as her 4-year-old cousin Julianna, were sitting in the back of the Traverse. Julianna suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken nose and concussion, according to the GoFundMe page.

Reid, the Chiefs' outside linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, was hospitalized after Thursday's accident. He did not go to Super Bowl LV Sunday night.

Britt Reid allegedly admitted to drinking prior to the incident, police previously said, but has not yet been charged with a crime.

On Tuesday, authorities said the investigation into the crash could take between 30 and 60 days.

Reid's phone has been seized by police to "help investigators determine if there was any phone activity prior to or at the time of the crash, that may have distracted [Reid's] attention," according to court documents obtained by the Kansas City Star.

A search warrant application states that Ariel's mother told police "as she crawled from her Chevy Traverse, she observed Reid standing looking at the vehicles and talking on his cellphone," the Star reports.

She then "pled" with Reid to call 911 since she lost her phone in the crash, according to the court documents.

After Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Andy Reid addressed reporters, saying, "My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life."