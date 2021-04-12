Britt Reid, Ex-Chiefs Assistant, Charged With DWI in Crash That Severely Injured 5-Year-Old

More than two months after authorities allege he caused a crash that left a 5-year-old girl with life-altering injuries, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated, PEOPLE confirms.

According to charging documents obtained by PEOPLE, Reid, the 35-year-old son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was charged with the class D felony Monday.

If convicted, Reid faces a potential jail sentence of between 1 to 7 years.

Prosecutors have requested that his bond be set at $100,000.

The charge stems from Reid's involvement in the Feb. 4 crash that left Ariel Young with a serious brain injury.

The girl is still hospitalized, with a "long road to recovery," her family wrote on her GoFundMe page that has raised more than $500,000 for her medical expenses and recovery.

The accident, authorities confirm, happened near the team's home stadium in Kansas City.

As a result, Reid, Kansas City's outside linebackers coach, missed Super Bowl LV, where the Chiefs were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ariel was one of two children seated in the back of a disabled silver Chevrolet Traverse who were hurt in the crash: the other child, a 4-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Ariel, victim in suspected DUI crash, Britt Reid Image zoom Ariel Young | Credit: GoFundMe

The crash left Ariel in a coma for 11 days.

Britt Reid allegedly admitted to drinking prior to the incident, police previously said, noting at the time it could take two months for the investigation to unfold.

Reid, too, was hospitalized after the crash.

In a statement issued Monday, the Chiefs addressed the charge, saying, "The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel's continued healing and recovery."

The statement continues: "The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family's designated representative during this challenging time."

After the Super Bowl, Andy Reid addressed reporters, saying, "My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life."

Andy Reid, 62, added: "I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down, but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.''