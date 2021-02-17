5-Year-Old Injured in Britt Reid Crash 'Has Long Road to Recovery' Despite Waking Up: Family

Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl who suffered a serious brain injury in a car crash earlier this month involving the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has a long road ahead in her recovery after waking up, according to her family.

A GoFundMe campaign created for Ariel's family reveals that, while the little girl is "awake" after spending 11 days in a coma, "she is not the same happy free spirited little girl she was before this horrific crash."

The crash is currently being investigated by Kansas City authorities and happened near the Chiefs' home stadium in Kansas City.

According to police, one of the motorists involved in the Feb. 4 crash was Britt Reid, the team's former outside linebackers coach.

While he allegedly admitted to drinking prior to the incident, police previously said, no charges have been filed against Reid.

The GoFundMe page's latest update further notes that Ariel "has a long road to recovery and the things that were once easy for her will no longer be. We are so happy she is awake, yet so sad at the toll this took on her body and brain."

The update concludes: "We are thankful for the continued support and love for her right now. No family or child should ever have to go through this."

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police told PEOPLE Ariel "is now breathing on her own but remains unresponsive."

When PEOPLE asked to elaborate on the word "unresponsive," the spokesperson said, "That's all the information we were given."

Reid was also hospitalized after the accident, and missed Super Bowl LV, where the Chiefs were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the Super Bowl, Andy Reid addressed reporters, saying, "My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life."

Reid, 62, added: "I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down, but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.''

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe page has raised over $506,000.

Ariel's condition remains critical.