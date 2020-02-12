British Woman Gets 2 Years in Jail for Attempting to Open Passenger Plane Door Mid-Flight

Image zoom Chloe Haines Peter Manning/LNP/Shutterstock

A British woman who attempted to open a door on a passenger plane will spend around two years in jail.

Chloe Haines, 26, had pleaded guilty to endangering the safety of a passenger plane, as well as assault by beating, for the mid-flight fracas on June 22 on a Jet2 flight from London Stansted Airport to Dalaman in southwest Turkey, according to the BBC.

Prosecutors said Haines “lunged” at the door while yelling, “I want to die” and “I’m going to kill you all,” as passengers and crew members attempted to detain her, CNN reports.

Haines claimed she blacked out after taking a mix of alcohol and medication and didn’t remember the incident, the BBC reports.

RELATED: Woman Charged $105,000 After Disruptive Airplane Behavior Forced Landing

Haines’ attorney Oliver Saxby QC told the court that his client was “a troubled young person with a number of serious issues,” according to the BBC. “She wasn’t just drunk, she was unwell…She’s ashamed. She’s deeply embarrassed by what she did.”

Image zoom Jet2 Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty

At her Wednesday sentencing, Judge Charles Gratwicke said: “Those that are trapped in the confined space of the aircraft will inevitably be distressed, frightened and petrified by the actions of those who in a drunken state endanger their lives. For some it will be their worst nightmare come true.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The British airline had charged Haines $105,000 and accused her of a “catalog of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behavior” and “attempting to open the aircraft doors.”

“Miss Haines’ behavior was one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behavior that we have experienced,” CEO of Jet2 Steve Heapy said in a statement. “She must now face up to the consequences of her actions, and we will vigorously pursue to recover the costs that we incurred as a result of this divert, as we do with all disruptive passengers.”

“As a family friendly airline, we take an absolutely zero tolerance approach to disruptive behavior, and we hope that this sobering incident…provides a stark warning to others who think that they can behave in this fashion,” he added.