British Nurse Lucy Letby Tried to Kill Baby Girl Hours After Celebrating her 100th Day Alive, Court Hears

Lucy Letby is accused of trying to kill a premature one-pound newborn on three separate occasions

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 2, 2022 05:21 PM
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Photo: SWNS

Lucy Letby, a British nurse, is currently on trial for allegedly murdering seven neonatal babies and allegedly attempting to kill 10 others throughout 2015 and 2016. Letby, now 32, has denied all 22 charges against her.

The latest bombshell heard in the jury trial, which is taking place at the Manchester Crown Court, is that Letby allegedly tried to kill a premature infant, nicknamed "Child G" to protect her identity, right after celebrating the baby's 100-day birthday, various outlets report.

Letby even reportedly created a celebratory banner for the child's birthday before one of the alleged murder attempts.

Prosecutors say Letby tried to kill Baby G on three separate occasions at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Manchester in September 2015.

According to BBC.com, Child G was born prematurely by about 16 weeks, and weighed in at little over one pound. The infant was in the hospital's neonatal unit when she became violently sick on September 7, 2015, the BBC reports, and by the father's account read aloud in court, the baby was found projectile vomiting and bleeding from her trachea.

She was resuscitated in the intensive care unit. The jury heard that Letby may have purposefully over-fed the baby both milk and air, leading to "irreversible brain damage," Fox News says.

The infant was only about as big as a human hand, and was the "youngest and smallest" baby affiliated with Letby's case, said one prosecutor, according to Fox News.

Though Child G survived, her parents told the court that she changed after that incident. She now reportedly has quadriplegia cerebral palsy.

After the alleged murder attempt, jurors heard, Letby texted colleagues pretending not to know what had caused the baby's injuries, feigning concern for her well-being. She allegedly tried twice more to kill the baby on September 21, 2015.

Though Letby has repeatedly claimed that she's innocent, prosecutors have presented several handwritten notes in court that they say incriminate her.

In one of the notes, Letby allegedly wrote, "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them," the prosecutor said. In another, she allegedly wrote, "Not good enough. I will never have children or marry. I will never know what it's like to have a family.

Lucy Letby
Note written by Lucy Letby. Crown Prosecution Service

She also allegedly scribbled in one of the notes, "I am a horrible evil person," and then wrote in capital letters: "I AM EVIL I DID THIS."

Letby's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The trial continues.

