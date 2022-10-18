British Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies: 'Don't Let My Baby Die' Mother Begged

The trial of a British nurse Lucy Letby has heard that a mother desperately pleaded with medical professionals to save her child after he was found "blue" at the Countess of Chester Hospital

Published on October 18, 2022 10:04 AM
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Photo: SWNS

The trial of a British nurse accused of killing seven babies has heard that a mother desperately pleaded with medical professionals to save her child.

On Monday, jurors at Manchester Crown Court in northern England heard evidence in connection with Lucy Letby's alleged first two victims, identified only as Child A and Child B.

Letby, 32, has pleaded not guilty to a total of 22 charges, including murdering five boys and two girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She is also accused of attempting to kill 10 others.

Speaking to the court on Monday, attorneys for the U.K. government's Crown Prosecution Service alleged that Letby had injected air into the bloodstream of both Child A and Child B, according to the BBC. Tragically, Child A, a boy, died at the hospital, although the scale of Letby's involvement is yet to be determined.

Healthcare Worker Has been Arrested In Probe Of Baby Deaths At The Countess Of Chester Hospital
Countess of Chester Hospital. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

"The minute I went into that room and saw the baby boy, I knew he was gone," Child A's grandmother told the courtroom Monday about the awful moment she saw the young boy. "He was blue."

Jurors also heard that the child's mother begged medical professionals to save her infant son, saying "Please don't let my baby die, please don't let my baby die."

Meanwhile, the child's father was said to be "in shock" and "like a statue" when the baby died, the outlet added.

The court then heard that one night later Child B — a girl — also went into similar distress, but was able to recover.

Lucy Letby
Note written by Lucy Letby. Crown Prosecution Service

Last week, prosecutors told jurors of Post-It notes were discovered at Letby's home in which she wrote that she was "evil" and "killed them on purpose."

While some notes, allegedly written by Letby, read she's a "horrible evil person" who isn't "good enough," others included what prosecutor Nick Johnson told the court was "protestations of innocence." This included one that involved the phrase "I haven't done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?"

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, that in a nutshell is your task in this case," Johnson told the jury on Friday. "Whether or not she did these dreadful things is the decision you will have to make when you have heard all the evidence."

The case continues Tuesday.

