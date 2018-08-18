Britain’s Got Talent contestant Simonne Kerr has died after being stabbed at an apartment in London.

“A woman, aged 31, was found with stab injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement Thursday after Kerr’s death on Wednesday.

“While formal identification awaits, police are confident that the victim is 31-year-old Simonne Samantha Kerr, originally from Wembley.”

Desmond Sylva, 40, has been charged with Kerr’s murder at her home in Battersea, an area in south-west London, the Metropolitan Police confirmed in an additional statement.

“At this stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation,” the Metropolitan Police added.

Sylva, who lived in the apartment with Kerr, appeared in court Friday but did not enter a plea, according to The Guardian.

Kerr, who was a finalist on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, devoted her life to fighting for those with sickle cell anemia after her son Kavele died of the disease in 2015.

“I got to spend six wonderful years watching Kavele grow and though there were a handful of hospitalizations in his short life, I was positive that he would live a full life into adulthood,” Kerr previously explained on NHS Blood and Transplant’s website.

Her heartbreak is also what drove her to perform on the beloved talent show.

Kerr and her music group B Positive Choir, which contains 60 singers who suffer with sickle cell disease or who have close friends or family suffering from it, hoped their appearance on BGT would help raise awareness on the disease that takes so many lives.

B Positive opened up about Kerr’s tragic death on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with Simonne’s family at this tragic time. She was a valued member of the B Positive choir who was passionate about blood donation following the loss of her son,” the choir wrote.

“We are devastated at the loss of a well-loved choir member and friend.”

In addition to her activism and musical gift, Kerr became a nurse in January and worked at Guy’s and St. Thomas Hospital in London as a nurse in Hematology, according to NHS Blood and Transplant.