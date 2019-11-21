Dance Teacher from Reality Show Bring It Pleads Guilty to Rape and Exposing Teen Boy to HIV

Image zoom John Conner III Shelby County Sheriff's Office

A private dance instructor who appeared on one of Lifetime’s reality shows has pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor and exposing the teen to the AIDS virus, authorities announced on Tuesday.

In a press release, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich confirmed that John Conner III, 30, avoided going to trial this week by pleading guilty to felony charges of criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure, and solicitation of a minor.

Conner, who was one of the dance coaches on Bring It, is also currently being investigated in two other cases involving sexual partners who were 17 and 24.

Investigators alleged that Conner was 26 when he met the 16-year-old boy on social media in 2015.

RELATED: Va. Caregiver Accused of Raping, Impregnating Two Women With Mental Disabilities Pleads Guilty

The two had unprotected sex inside Conner’s vehicle multiple times, where the teen was unknowingly exposed to HIV, which Conner had been diagnosed with in January 2012, Weirich wrote.

Following their sexual encounters, investigators said the boy joined Conner’s dance team, the Infamous Dancerettes, and continued his relationship with his coach by exchanging explicit text messages, which included nude photos.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

A year after the pair met online, the boy discovered that Conner had HIV. He subsequently told his parents he had sex with the coach and suggested that he get tested for the virus, Weirich explained.

The results later came up positive for the teen.

RELATED VIDEO: Dance Teacher Charged with Rape After Teen’s Parents Allegedly Uncovered ‘Disturbing Information’

Conner is scheduled to be sentenced by Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft on Dec. 20.

Bring It made its television debut in March 2014 and follows Coach Dianna “Miss D” Williams and her Dollhouse Dance Factory team as they compete for hip-hop trophies.

Conner appeared on the show during season 1 as the coach of Dynamic Diamond Dollz, and later during season 2 as the coach of the Infamous Dancerettes. He is currently not listed on the Bring It cast list on Lifetime’s website.

A spokesperson for Lifetime did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.