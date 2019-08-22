'Brilliant' College Grad Is Found Slain in Burning SUV on Her Birthday, and Suspect Is Arrested

Image zoom Sara Hudson Facebook

A 49-year-old Texas man has been arrested for his alleged connection to the death of Sara Hudson, a recent college graduate whose body was found in a smoldering SUV Monday night, hours after failing to show up for a get-together celebrating her 22nd birthday.

Dallas Police on Wednesday arrested Glen Richter, alleging he was behind Hudson’s murder.

Authorities have yet to disclose how Hudson died. It is also unclear what specific evidence led investigators to accuse Richter of murder.

According to a statement from Dallas Police, it was just after 7:30 p.m. Monday evening when police and fire officials responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in a parking lot in the city’s Lower Greenville neighborhood.

“Once the fire was extinguished, Dallas Fire Rescue discovered the victim, Sara Hudson, a 22-year-old white female, inside of a 2013 white Chevy Tahoe,” the statement explains.

The SUV is owned by, and registered to, Hudson.

“The victim’s death appears to be a result of homicidal violence,” the statement elaborates.

Richter is in custody and charged with capital murder. He has yet to enter a plea, and PEOPLE was unable to determine if he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations on his behalf.

Police have not talked about a motive in this case, but sources close to the investigation told FOX 4 it appears she was targeted at random.

Relatives tell local media outlets Hudson — part of a prominent Dallas family — went out Monday to meet friends for birthday drinks. She never arrived.

Angela Aragon, Hudson’s aunt, spoke with CBS 11 and said the family knows of no one who would have wanted Sara hurt.

“I want to know what evil entered into her life,” Aragon said. “What cut this brilliant girl’s career and life so short? Never did she wake up on that day thinking that this would be her last day on earth. Whoever preyed upon her, they preyed upon a beautiful human being. Beautiful girl. I can still hear her laughter. I can still see her glowing smile.”

Anyone who may have any information relevant to this case is urged to contact Detective Frank Serra at the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4320, and reference case #168525-2019.