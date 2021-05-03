'Bright, Beautiful' 4-Year-Old Tx. Girl Is Mauled to Death by Family Dog 

Elayah Brown was attacked by the dog at her Fort Worth-area home

A Texas family is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old girl who was mauled to death by a dog on Friday.

Elayah Brown was attacked at her Fort Worth-area home around 5 p.m. on Friday by what police later described as the "family dog." According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elayah was badly injured at the scene.

She was rushed to Cook Children's Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control took custody of the dog immediately after the incident. The Star-Telegram reports that the mixed-breed dog was euthanized on Saturday. It is unclear who made the decision to have the dog put down.

Police say that no charges are expected to be filed.

"Anytime there is a loss of life, it's a tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all first responders that responded to this call," Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said in a statement, according to WBNS-TV.

The girl's uncle, Reginald Arberry, has created a GoFundMe page to pay for the unexpected funeral costs. Arberry says that the family is "devastated" at their sudden loss.