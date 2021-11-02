Bride-to-Be and 'Great Brother' ID'd as Victims of Illinois Halloween Party Mass Shooting

Two people were killed and 12 were injured in the Joliet, Ill., mass shooting

A bride-to-be and a man who "always made people laugh" have been identified as the fatal victims of a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Illinois that killed two and injured 12 others.

Holly Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22, were fatally shot early Sunday at a huge backyard party in Joliet, about 40 miles south of Chicago, the Will County Coroner's Office announced in a press release Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Matthews and Ceballos, who were both from Joliet, each died of a single gunshot wound, according to the Coroner's Office. They were pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m. Sunday at a home at 1018 E. Jackson Street in Joliet.

Matthews had just gotten to the party when gunfire erupted, her mother, Sharyl Mathews, told WGN 9 News.

"When she got there, she felt a bad vibe," Sharyl Mathews told WGN 9. "She was like, 'I don't want to be here. I don't want to be here. Let's go,' and they were there for like a couple of seconds."

At 12:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies from the Will County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) raced to the home on Jackson Street after 10 to 12 gunshots were fired, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

When deputies got to the house, nearly 200 partygoers were fleeing the scene.

Two gunmen fired into the crowd from a porch overlooking a DJ booth in the backyard, according to the sheriff's office.

More than a dozen people were hospitalized after being injured in the shooting.

'Everyone Loved Her'

After the shooting, Sharyl Matthews tried desperately to find her daughter at every hospital I the area, WGN 9 reports.

"They said go home and wait for a phone call," Sharyl told WGN 9. "I waited and waited, and at 6 o'clock in the morning, there was a knock on the door. I fell on the ground. Right when I heard the doorbell ring, I fell on the ground. I knew."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Described by her parents as "beautiful" and "energetic," Holly was studying to be an arborist at Joliet Junior College, her mother told WGN 9.

She had gotten engaged two weeks before she was killed.

"She's going to be missed by a lot of people, including me," Sharyl Mathews, who told WGN 9.

"Everyone loved her," Holly's father, Stephen Matthews, told WGN 9.

He 'Always Made People Laugh'

In a GoFundMe set up to help defray funeral expenses for Ceballos, his younger brother, Charles Ceballos, remembered him as "a great brother, friend and son. I remember how much you used to love riding horses, going to Mexico, how we used to play soccer together all the time and how you always made people laugh.

"I honestly can't believe you were taken from us at such a young age (22) you didn't deserve this s**t everyone will miss you bro."

A Hail of Bullets

The jam-packed party was in full swing when someone saw two people arrive at the party and begin shooting into the crowd, Univision reports.

"The first bullet started and all the people were not scared at first, but as now, suddenly, they heard more," a guest identified only as Nathan told Univision. "Then they all ran. They were heard about 15 bullets.

"I was just worried about my sisters, who were at the party," he continued. "My sisters and my cousins. I ran to look for them and you could just hear people screaming, saying, 'Oh, they hit my friend. They hit this person. There are people on the floor. They are not moving,' and that is when reality grabs you."

Witnesses described the first shooter as a man with facial hair, wearing a red hoodie, black-billed hat and dark pants, according to the WCSO. The second shooter was described as a man, wearing a yellow hoodie and a ski mask.