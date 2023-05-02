Bride Killed, Groom Injured After Alleged Drunk Driver Hits Golf Cart Minutes After Wedding Reception

The golf cart was thrown more 100 yards and rolled several times, according to the GoFundMe page created by the groom’s mother

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 10:30 AM
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller. Photo: Go Fund Me

A newlywed was killed, and her groom seriously injured, just minutes after leaving their South Carolina wedding reception when an alleged drunk driver slammed into the back of the golf cart they were in, according to the Associated Press.

Bride Samantha Miller, 34, was killed in the accident, while groom Aric Hutchinson is in serious condition and "has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury," according to a GoFundMe page created by Aric's mother, Annette Hutchinson.

The alleged drunk driver, Jamie Lee Komoroski, is charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, according to online court records.

"Her blood draw results are pending. An investigation into the crash determined she was going 65 mph at the time she struck the cart," police said, according to local Charleston news station WYFF.

It's unclear if Komoroski, 25, has retained representation.

aric hutchinson
Aric Hutchinson. Go Fund Me

Data from Komoroski's rental car showed she was driving more than twice the speed limit and only "briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday," in Folly Beach in South Carolina, the AP reported.

The Folly Beach Public Safety Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Two other people were in the golf cart and were also injured, one seriously, according to the GoFundMe page.

"My son-in-law Benjamin Garrett and grandson Brogan Garrett from Morgan, Utah were escorting the couple from the reception in a golf cart when they were struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling 65 MPH in a 25 MPH zone," Annette wrote. "The golf cart was thrown over 100 yards and rolled several times."

RELATED VIDEO: Newlywed Dies While Snorkeling with His Wife During Honeymoon in the Maldives

Miller, who was a passenger in the golf cart, died on the scene from blunt force injuries sustained in the accident, Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"A sister, a daughter, a wife, died in her wedding dress because someone made a terrible decision," a tearful Mani Jenkins, sister of the bride, told NBC News in a package that aired on the TODAY show Tuesday.

"From the moment she woke up that day until she left the venue, she told Eric on the golf cart that she wanted this day to last forever. He told us that at the hospital when we saw him," Jenkins said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I was handed Aric's wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows," Annette wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Aric has lost the love of his life."

The GoFundMe has raised more than $430,000 as of Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Related Articles
Alamy Live News. 2PXD3BH Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. This is an Alamy Live News image and may not be part of your current Alamy deal . If you are unsure, please contact our sales team to check.
Nurse Lucy Letby Sobs on Witness Stand, Claims She Was 'Incompetent' But Meant No Harm
Detective Troy Patterson, who was shot 33 years ago and succumbed to his injuries Saturday, April 29th. https://twitter.com/NYPDnews/status/1653104599102808095/photo/1
NYPD Detective Dies After Spending 33 Years in Coma After Shooting: 'Hero of New York City'
Rachel King Facebook
Pa. Teacher Killed in Front of Son in Dunkin' Drive-Thru Was Victim of Months-Long Murder-for-Hire Plot: D.A.
missing Wash. mom Mikayla Standridge. https://www.facebook.com/FreakNasty99/photos. Mardi Martone/Facebook
'If I Ever Go Missing... Just Know I Didn't Leave': Wash. Mom Vanishes Days After Posting Cryptic Message
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell's Hair Allegedly Discovered on Duct Tape Found With Her Son's Remains: DNA Expert
Devon Hoover
Person of Interest Arrested After Neurosurgeon Is Found Shot to Death, Wrapped in Sheet in Attic
Sonia Argentina Guzman and her son, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, were shot and killed by a neighbor Friday in Cleveland, Texas, officials said.
Father Who Lost Wife, Son in Texas Massacre Recounts Horror, as All 5 Victims ID'd
Francisco Oropeza. Texas shooting. https://twitter.com/FBIHouston/status/1652741831887601666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1652741831887601666%7Ctwgr%5E40c6542d92446a54584a9ef1a93d36546b547c7b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fiframe.nbcnews.com%2FTKiqIxA%3F_showcaption%3Dtrueapp%3D1. Credit: FBI Houston
Manhunt Continues for Suspect in Texas Mass Shooting as Police Say They Have 'Zero Leads'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Calif. Man Convicted of Murder After Ramming Car Full of Teens Who Played Doorbell Prank
Law enforcement authorities removing bodies from a scene where five people were shot the night before Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Cleveland, TX. Authorities say an 8-year-old child was among five people killed in a shooting at the home in southeast Texas late Friday night. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
5 Dead, Including 9-Year-Old, in Texas 'Execution Style' Shooting by Alleged Drunk Gunman
Erick L. Aguirre https://cityofhouston.news/update-suspect-arrested-charged-in-in-fatal-shooting-at-1300-chartres-street/
Texas Man Allegedly Killed Fake Parking Attendant Over $40 'Scam' — then Returned to Date
Nabaruna Karmakar
After N.C. Engineer Is Allegedly Killed by Husband, Family Raises Money in Her Memory to Fight Gun Violence
Jennifer Hall wanted in Missouri for murder
Respiratory Therapist Who Was a Suspected Serial Killer Admits to Killing 2 Patients
Bella Fontenelle
Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend's Daughter, 6, Placed Body in Bucket on Yard of Girl's Mom
John and Mary Sisk
Alabama Teen Killed 5 Family Members When He Was 14 Because He Was 'Fed Up' with Them
Alexa Bartell; Colorado teens arrested in rock-throwing death
3 Colorado Teens in Fatal Rock-Throwing Incident Took Photo of Scene as 'Memento,' Say Police 