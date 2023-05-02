Bride Killed, Groom Injured After Alleged Drunk Driver Hits Golf Cart Minutes After Wedding Reception

A newlywed was killed, and her groom seriously injured, just minutes after leaving their South Carolina wedding reception when an alleged drunk driver slammed into the back of the golf cart they were in, according to the Associated Press.

Bride Samantha Miller, 34, was killed in the accident, while groom Aric Hutchinson is in serious condition and "has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury," according to a GoFundMe page created by Aric's mother, Annette Hutchinson.

The alleged drunk driver, Jamie Lee Komoroski, is charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, according to online court records.

"Her blood draw results are pending. An investigation into the crash determined she was going 65 mph at the time she struck the cart," police said, according to local Charleston news station WYFF.

It's unclear if Komoroski, 25, has retained representation.

Data from Komoroski's rental car showed she was driving more than twice the speed limit and only "briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday," in Folly Beach in South Carolina, the AP reported.

The Folly Beach Public Safety Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Two other people were in the golf cart and were also injured, one seriously, according to the GoFundMe page.

"My son-in-law Benjamin Garrett and grandson Brogan Garrett from Morgan, Utah were escorting the couple from the reception in a golf cart when they were struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling 65 MPH in a 25 MPH zone," Annette wrote. "The golf cart was thrown over 100 yards and rolled several times."

Miller, who was a passenger in the golf cart, died on the scene from blunt force injuries sustained in the accident, Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"A sister, a daughter, a wife, died in her wedding dress because someone made a terrible decision," a tearful Mani Jenkins, sister of the bride, told NBC News in a package that aired on the TODAY show Tuesday.

"From the moment she woke up that day until she left the venue, she told Eric on the golf cart that she wanted this day to last forever. He told us that at the hospital when we saw him," Jenkins said.

"I was handed Aric's wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows," Annette wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Aric has lost the love of his life."

The GoFundMe has raised more than $430,000 as of Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET.