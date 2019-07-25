Bride Charged With Fraud After Faking Cancer to Get a Charity to Pay for Her Wedding

Image zoom Getty

Police say that a British woman falsely claimed she had cancer in order to swindle a charity into paying for her wedding.

According to several news outlets, including the South Wales Argus, Carla Louise Evans was arrested after police say she forged the signature of a hospital consultant on her medical forms. The forms allegedly stated that she had bladder cancer and liver failure.

Evans then allegedly reached out to a charity that helps to pay for weddings for terminally ill brides. Police say that she attempted to get the organization, Wish For a Wedding, to pay more than £15,000 ($18,723) for her nuptials. Under the charity’s rules, Evans would only have had to pay £500 ($624.11) for her dream wedding.

As the charity began planning details of the wedding, they checked with Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital, where Evans claimed to be receiving treatment. They allegedly learned that she was not a cancer patient at the facility. The charity then called the police.

As it turned out, Evans did not have any sort of cancer, and she was not suffering from liver failure.

Last November, Evans pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation. According to the South Wales Argus, prosecutor Andrew Gwynne told the court Evans faced a prison sentence between 26 weeks and three years.

Sentencing will take place on August 6.

Evans has no prior convictions. She is free on bond. PEOPLE’s messages to Evans and her attorney were not returned.

Wish For a Wedding is a British charity based in Manchester. According to its website, “We aim to provide one last wish of a wedding for couples dealing with a terminal illness, through a combination of donations and subsidized wedding services.”

The charity collects used wedding dresses and relies on a network of professionals who donate their products and services at cost.

“We are able to make wonderful things happen,” the website states, “at short notice and at a reasonable price for the people who deserve it the most.”