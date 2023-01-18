'Hacksaw - Best Tool to Dismember': Inside Murder Suspect Brian Walshe's Alleged Internet Searches

Prosecutors accused Brian Walshe of performing nearly a dozen Google inquiries on his son's iPad between Jan. 1 and 2 they believe are relevant to the disappearance of his wife, Ana

Published on January 18, 2023 04:37 PM
Murdered Mom Ana Walshe
Ana Walshe. Photo: Ana Walshe/Instagram

Around the time investigators believe Massachusetts mom of three Ana Walshe was killed, her husband Brian Walshe allegedly conducted a number of internet searches related to cutting up and getting rid of a dead body, prosecutors say.

In a chilling allegation in a Quincy, Mass., courtroom on Wednesday, prosecutors accused Brian, 47, of performing nearly a dozen troubling Google inquiries on his son's iPad between Jan. 1 and 2, including, "hacksaw-- best tool to dismember," "can you be charged with murder without a body," "what happens when you put body parts in ammonia," and "10 ways to dispose of a body if you really need to," WFXT-TV reports.

Brian is also accused of searching the following: "can ID be made on partial remains," "best ways to dispose of a body," "how long before a body starts to smell," "how to embalm a body," "how to get blood out of a wooden floor" and "can baking soda make a body smell good," the station reports, citing prosecutors.

Ana Walshe Rollout
Ana Walshe.

In the days leading up to the disappearance of 39-year-old Ana, who Brian married in 2015 and shares three children with, Brian also allegedly searched "best day for a divorce," per the outlet.

Last week, citing unnamed law enforcement officials, CNN reported Brian also looked up "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body."

In court on Wednesday, Brian entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of murder and improper transport of remains, according to NBC News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In a statement to PEOPLE, his lawyer, Tracy Miner said in part, "I am not going to comment on the evidence, first because I am going to try this case in the court and not in the media. Second, because I haven't been provided with any evidence by the prosecution."

"In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn't that strong. When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible. We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided," said Miner.

Brian was previously arrested Jan. 8 on a charge of misleading police during the investigation into Ana's whereabouts, according to reports. He pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, a bloody knife and blood turned up during a search of the couple's Cohasset, Mass., residence, where Ana was last seen Jan. 1, PEOPLE previously reported. The following day, prosecutors say Brian spent $450 on cleaning products at a Home Depot, where he was seen on surveillance footage.

Brian has an upcoming court appearance Feb. 9. In the meantime, he has been ordered held without bail.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

