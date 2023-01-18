Chilling Details Emerge at Brian Walshe's Court Appearance: 'How Long Before a Body Starts to Smell'

Brian Walshe conducted several disturbing internet searches, including "how long before a body starts to smell," following the mysterious disappearance of his wife Ana Walshe, authorities alleged in court Wednesday.

During his arraignment, Brian, 47, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and improper transport of remains, according to WFXT-TV.

Prosecutors made a number of chilling allegations in court, during which they said Brian used his son's iPad to research how to dismember and get rid of a body, the outlet reports.

According to NBC News, prosecutors accused Brian of specifically researching "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to" and "how to stop a body from decomposing," around the time of Ana's disappearance.

Ana and Brian Walshe. Facebook

Prosecutors also revealed investigators retrieved 10 trash bags of evidence, according to CNN. The evidence includes part of Ana's necklace, her COVID-19 vaccination card, cleaning products, a hacksaw and a hatchet, per the outlet.

Additionally, Ana and Brian's DNA were recovered from slippers and a Tyvek suit - an industrial, full-body, hazmat suit, during the investigation, prosecutors alleged, CNN reports.

Ana Walshe. Facebook

In a statement to PEOPLE, Brian's lawyer, Tracy Miner, said in part, "I am not going to comment on the evidence, first because I am going to try this case in the court and not in the media. Second, because I haven't been provided with any evidence by the prosecution."

"In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn't that strong. When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible. We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided," Miner said.

Earlier this month, Brian faced a charge of misleading police during the investigation into Ana's whereabouts, to which he also pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $500,000.

Ana, 39, was last seen Jan. 1 at the Cohasset, Mass., home she shared with her husband and children. She was first reported missing Jan. 4, days after she failed to show up to her job as a real estate executive in Washington, D.C., where she would regularly commute to.

During a previous court hearing for Brian, prosecutors revealed a bloody knife was discovered in the basement during a search of the couple's home. Prosecutors also said Brian was captured on Home Depot surveillance footage purchasing hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies around the time of Ana's disappearance.

Brian is being held without bail, according to NBC. He is due back in court Feb. 9.

