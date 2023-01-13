Before They Were Married, Brian Walshe Allegedly Threatened to Kill Missing Mom Ana Walshe

Prior to the couple's marriage, Ana Walshe's husband allegedly threatened to kill her, according to a 2014 police report.

The report, filed with the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department on Aug. 2, 2014, by a then-Ana Knipp, an unnamed suspect "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill" Ana and her friend.

While the report does not name Brian Walshe as the suspect, Metro D.C. police confirm to PEOPLE he is the person associated with the complaint.

The case was closed because Ana, now 39, refused to cooperate with the investigation at the time, police say.

Ana was last seen at her home on New Year's Day, according to police. She was reported missing Jan. 4 by both Brian and her employer.

Brian, 47, was arrested Sunday on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with Ana's disappearance, say police.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge. His attorney, Tracy Miner, declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

During his court appearance Monday, prosecutors announced the discovery of a bloody knife in the basement during a search of the couple's Cohasset, Mass., home. Prosecutors also accused Brian of spending $450 on cleaning products on Jan. 2, after he was captured making the purchase on Home Depot surveillance footage— despite telling authorities he was 40 miles away visiting a Whole Foods and CVS.

Citing unnamed authorities, WBZ-TV reports a hacksaw and hatchet were among the items retrieved during a search of a Peabody, Mass., trash site, this week. The cutting instruments are believed to be potential pieces of evidence related to Ana's case, according to the unnamed sources.

Also, earlier this week, unnamed law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation told CNN that Brian allegedly conducted internet research on how to dismember a body. He also allegedly searched "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman," the outlet reports.

Brian is set to return to court Feb. 9.

The couple's three young children are reportedly in state custody.