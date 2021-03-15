2 Men Charged with Assaulting Police Officer Who Died After Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Two men have been accused by federal authorities of assaulting a U.S. Capitol Police officer during the violent Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol a day before the officer died.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and 39-year-old George Pierre Tanios, 39 of West Virginia, were arrested Sunday and charged with nine counts, including three counts of assaulting officers with a deadly weapon, civil disorder and obstruction of a congressional proceeding, according to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court of D.C.

The men are accused of assaulting police officer Brian D. Sicknick with bear spray. However, it remains unclear whether Sicknick died from the assault, and the suspects are not charged in connection with his death.

Authorities initially said Sicknick died Jan. 7 after being hit with a fire extinguisher during the riot, but the assertion has since been walked back and what caused his death remains unclear.

The officer's death marked one of five fatalities in connection to the insurrection, in which Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and vandalized offices as lawmakers gathered to certify electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden's November election win.

According to the complaint, Khater and Tanios were captured in videos at the same section of the U.S. Capitol where Sicknick and other officers were standing guard. During one video, Khater tells Tanios, "Give me that bear s---" before allegedly being seen on video spraying the canister into Sicknick and two other officers's faces.

When reached by phone by the Washington Post, Tanios's sister, Maria Butros, told the paper her brother "was arrested for something he didn't do. He didn't do it. He would never do that."

However, federal authorities say evidence shows the men were "working in concert and had a plan to use the toxic spray against law enforcement," according to the complaint.

Khater and Tanios, who federal authorities say grew up together in New Jersey, are expected to appear in court Monday. They were arrested after tipsters contacted the FBI following the bureau's calling for help from the public to identify those who participated in the riots.

Following Sicknick's death, one colleague told PEOPLE, "He was a great guy to work with. You knew you could count on him to do his job and be right there when you needed him. He believed in this country and he believed in all of us [who worked with him]."