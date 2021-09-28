Brian Laundrie hasn't been seen since he went on a nature hike in Florida more than a week ago

Brian Laundrie's Parents Do Not Know Where He Is and Are 'Are Concerned': Family Attorney

Brian Laundrie's parents do not know their son's whereabouts, the family's attorney tells PEOPLE.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is," attorney Steve Bertolino said in a statement on Monday.

"They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."

Brian hasn't been seen in Florida for more than a week and is the subject of an extensive manhunt that has captured the nation's attention. He has been named as a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito, though authorities have not declared him a suspect in her disappearance or murder.

The 23-year-old reportedly left on Sept. 14 for a nature hike at the Carlton Reserve, which authorities have called "a vast and unforgiving location at times." The 25,000-acre preserve is waist-deep in water in many areas.

"This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails," North Port Police PIO Josh Taylor said in a news release last week.

Amid the search for Brian's whereabouts, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal warrant for his arrest Thursday, alleging that he used unauthorized credit cards after Petito's death.

Petito's body was recovered from Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park on Sept 19. She was first reported missing by her mother on Sept. 11 — 10 days after Brian returned to his parents' home in North Port, Fla., in the white van he and Gabby had been using to travel the country.

For nearly two months, Gabby and Brian had been traveling across America in a white, repurposed Ford Transit van. The couple had apparently stopped in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 25, the same day Petito's mother says she last spoke to her.

Following their last phone conversation, Petito's mother received an "odd text" from her daughter's phone — one that she doesn't believe Petito wrote.

Authorities say Petito's death was a homicide. At this point, investigators have yet to say how she was killed but believe she died sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.