Brian Laundrie's Mom Allegedly Wrote Son Letter With Inscription, 'Burn After Reading,' Says Petito Attorney

An attorney for Gabby Petito's parents has accused Brian Laundrie's mom of writing him a letter that allegedly suggested he get a shovel and bury a body, CNN reports.

During a court hearing Tuesday, lawyer Patrick Reilly alleged the letter, which he claimed was recovered from Laundrie's backpack when his body was found, also alluded to his mother – Roberta Laundrie – "helping him get out of prison" and "some other things."

Furthermore, Reilly said the envelope in which the letter was found, allegedly read, "burn after reading," per CNN.

A defense attorney for the Laundrie family confirmed the existence of the letter, but argued its relevance, claiming it "pre-dates Brian and Gabby's trip, so its creation really doesn't have any relation necessarily to the unfortunate events that unfolded thereafter," P. Matthew Luka said in court, according to the outlet.

"I know that some of the wording that was used in the letter is unfortunate and might suggest that it has some connection, but it doesn't," he said.

Reilly claimed the letter is undated, CNN reports.

Gabby Petito. Gabby Petito Instagram

The Petito family are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to the disappearance and death of their 22-year-old daughter, Gabby, in August 2021.

Gabby and Laundrie, who were a couple at the time, had spent that summer traveling cross-country, often documenting their adventures on YouTube.

She was reported missing on Sept. 11 — 10 days after Laundrie quietly returned to his parents' Florida home without her, but with her van.

Later that month, Gabby was discovered strangled to death in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In the following days, authorities issued a warrant for Laundrie's arrest in relation to activities that occurred after Gabby's death. However, it was soon learned that Laundrie vanished. He was never arrested or charged with the disappearance and murder of Gabby.

On Oct. 20, his remains were discovered in a Florida nature park alongside his backpack and notebook. Laundrie had killed himself and left behind a full confession where he admitted to Gabby's murder.

The Petito-Laundrie case will get underway in August.