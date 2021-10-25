Steven Bertolino does not foresee his clients, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, being interviewed by the FBI

Brian Laundrie's Attorney Says FBI Has 'Everything They Need' for Gabby Petito Murder Probe

The FBI has all the information it needs to proceed with its investigation into Gabby Petito's homicide, the lawyer for Brian Laundrie's family says.

Attorney Steven Bertolino tells PEOPLE he has been informed by the FBI they have "everything they need" with respect to their probe into the strangulation death of Petito, the 22-year-old Long Island, N.Y., woman whose August disappearance has made headlines for months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bertolino first made the revelation in an interview with Fox News, when asked if he expected the FBI would want to meet with Brian's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie.

Last week, Bertolino told PEOPLE the results of an autopsy on Brian's remains were inconclusive, and that his skeletal remains would be further examined by an anthropologist.

They also are not planning a funeral for their son, Bertolino says.

The FBI would not confirm or deny Bertolino's assertion.

Dental records were used to confirm that human remains found last week in Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park belong to Brian.

The body was found next to a notebook and backpack he owned.

The 23-year-old fugitive was last seen six days before the body of Petito, his missing fiancée, was found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

According to authorities, Petito died from strangulation while on a two-month-long, cross-country road trip with Brian, who was named a person of interest in Petito's disappearance on Sept. 15 — two weeks after returning home alone.

The couple had spent the summer traveling across the country in a white van together, documenting their adventures on YouTube along the way.

Petito's family first reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Brian's family refused to meet with the FBI to discuss Petito's missing persons case, referring them instead to Bertolino, a longtime family friend.

A week later, the Laundrie family reached out to the FBI to alert investigators that their son was missing. They claimed he was last seen on Sept. 13, after allegedly leaving their home to hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve.

The FBI and local Florida authorities quickly launched a search for Brian in the 25,000-acre nature preserve, wading waist-deep through snake- and alligator-infested swamps in some areas. (The Carlton Reserve is connected to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where his remains were eventually found.)

Bertolino told PEOPLE that Brian was visibly "upset" the last time that his family saw him.

"Yes, Brian was upset when he left and he was not able to be persuaded not to leave the house," Bertolino said.