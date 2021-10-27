North Port Police spokesman Joshua Taylor tells PEOPLE "this misidentification did not have a big impact on costs and the investigation"

Brian Laundrie Was Likely Dead When Cops Confused His Mother for Him During Surveillance: Police

Authorities believe Brian Laundrie was likely already dead when officers surveilling his parents' Florida home mistook his mother for him.

Joshua Taylor, public information officer for the North Port Police, tells PEOPLE "there is a very good possibility" that the 23-year-old fugitive was deceased two days after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing.

Investigators who began monitoring the comings and goings at the Laundrie home on Sept. 12 mistook Laundrie's mother for him on Sept. 13, after she drove up in her son's grey Ford Mustang.

Roberta Laundrie, according to Taylor, was wearing a baseball cap at the time.

Taylor told WINK on Monday the mother and son are "built similarly."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Taylor says that "this misidentification did not have a big impact on costs and the investigation."

He adds: "Other than confusion, it likely changed nothing. There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased. He still needed to be found. We just wanted people to better understand why we thought we knew Brian was in his home."

Officials had assured the public at a Sept. 16 news conference that they were aware of Brian's whereabouts.

Taylor says in his statement the belief that Laundrie was still inside his parents' home "was a direct result of a lack of cooperation from the family early on in this investigation."

Christopher and Roberta Laundrie reported Brian missing on Sept. 17.

Laundrie's skeletal remains were located Oct. 20 in Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

The results of an autopsy on Brian's remains, found near his backpack and a notebook of his, were inconclusive. The remains will be further examined by an anthropologist.

The coroner's office has yet to determine when Laundrie may have died.

According to authorities, Petito died from strangulation while on a two-month-long, cross-country road trip with Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in Petito's disappearance on Sept. 15 — two weeks after he returned home alone.

The 22-year-old Long Island, N.Y., woman's remains were found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19.

Brian's family refused to meet with the FBI to discuss Petito's missing persons case, referring them instead to their attorney, Steven Bertolino, a longtime family friend.

A week later, the Laundrie family reached out to the FBI to alert investigators that their son was missing. Bertolino said Brian was visibly upset as he was leaving their home on Sept. 13.

The Laundries said Brian told them he was headed out for a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve.

The FBI and local Florida authorities quickly launched a search for Brian in the 25,000-acre nature preserve, wading waist-deep through snake- and alligator-infested swamps in some areas.