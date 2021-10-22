Brian Laundrie Was Visibly 'Upset' When He Left Home for Last Time, but Parents 'Couldn't Stop Him': Lawyer

Brian Laundrie's father "conveyed to me several times that he wished he hadn't let him go," family attorney Steven Bertolino told NBC News

The last time his parents saw him, Brian Laundrie was visibly "upset," their attorney told NBC News, mere hours after the FBI confirmed the 23-year-old fugitive's remains had been located.

In an interview Thursday evening, attorney Steven Bertolino said the Laundries last saw Brian on Sept. 13, as he was leaving their North Port, Fla., home.

"Brian was very upset when he left," Bertolino explained, adding that Brian's father, Chris Laundrie, "conveyed to me several times that he wished he hadn't let him go, but he couldn't stop him."

On Friday, Bertolino told PEOPLE, "Yes, Brian was upset when he left and he was not able to be persuaded not to leave the house."

Laundrie was last seen six days before the remains of his missing fiancée, Gabby Petito, were found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

Authorities have determined the 22-year-old Long Island, N.Y., woman died from strangulation while on a two month-long, cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

Bertolino said he has been friends with Chris and Roberta Laundrie for over 25 years, adding that the couple is grieving.

"Getting the news that your child is no longer with you is sad, under any circumstances," Bertolino said. "The fact that the Laundries have been subjected to these people out in front of their house the last four weeks, and they continue out there today, makes it all the more difficult."

Bertolino told NBC News he has not spoken to FBI officials since Brian's remains were recovered, but acknowledged conversations have been had with federal law enforcement concerning possible criminal charges and the Laundries.

However, he said he doesn't think his clients will face prosecution going forward.

Bertolino also said that he is the one who told the Laundries not to talk to police early on in their investigation. Bertolino rebutted rumors Brian's parents helped their son while he was on the run, saying they didn't even know he was going to disappear when he fled their home.

On Wednesday, with help from Brian's parents, Laundrie's remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park next to a backpack and a notebook. Bertolino dismissed theories his client's new their son's whereabouts this entire time.

"I'm a little bit angry that people are even speculating this way," the lawyer said, adding that law enforcement officials were with the Laundries during Wednesday's search efforts.

He added the same area had been searched weeks prior, but "it was under water."

Bertolino continued: "People with first-hand knowledge of the conditions of that park say this area was under two to three feet of water, and yet, still, John Q. Public can't get it in their head that these areas were unaccessible, and the items that were located [Wednesday] perhaps couldn't be seen."

Bertolino declined to comment on Petito's killing, saying it wasn't the appropriate time.

"Today is not the day to discuss the Gabby Petito case," he said, adding that his clients "suffered a grave loss."

He added: "At some point in the future, there may be conversations to be had, there may be information to discuss — tonight is not that time. This case is not over. There are certain things that need to be done — I should say wrapped up — before we can have further conversations about what may or may not have been done differently."

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito's disappearance on Sept. 15 — two weeks after returning home alone.

The couple had spent the summer traveling across the country in a white van together, documenting their adventures on YouTube along the way.