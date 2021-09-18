The woman, who identifies herself as Miranda Baker, claims she picked up Brian Laundrie at Colter Bay in Grand Teton National Park on the evening of Aug. 29

Woman Claims She Picked Up Brian Laundrie While He Was Hitchhiking in Wyoming in Viral TikTok Videos

A woman alleges that she and her boyfriend picked up Brian Laundrie on a road in Wyoming last month in a series of viral videos on TikTok.

In the first clip, the woman, who identifies herself as Miranda Baker, claims the pair picked up a hitchhiking Laundrie, 23, on Aug. 29 at Colter Bay in Grand Teton National Park. Baker said that she and her boyfriend had been in contact with authorities after hearing about Gabrielle Petito's missing persons case on the social media platform.

North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor confirmed to PEOPLE that officials had in fact spoken with Baker "and have collected her information."

PEOPLE could not reach Baker for comment prior to publication.

Laundrie's fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, has been officially missing since Sept. 11. Laundrie and Petito were said to have been on a cross-country trip in a white Ford Transit van since early July.

Police now say Laundrie is missing after returning to his parents' North Port, Fla., home ten days before Petito was deemed missing.

In the TikTok video, Baker claimed that Laundrie approached the couple around 5:30 p.m. local time that evening in need of a ride to Jackson, where she said they happened to be heading (She clarified the official pick-up time as 5:44 p.m. in a subsequent video on her TikTok page).

She alleged that he offered them $200 for the 10-mile drive before allowing him tag along.

During some small talk, Baker claimed Laundrie mentioned he had been camping "for multiple days without his fiancée," who he said was "working on their social media page back at their van."

When Baker claimed to have brought up the couple's own plans to go to Jackson Hole, she said Laundrie allegedly "freaked out" and insisted he get out of the car. Baker said she pulled over at the Jackson Dam, not far from Colter Bay, at 6:09 p.m.

"He kind of, like, hurried out of the car," she alleged, "and was like, 'Okay, I'm just going to find someone else to hitchhike [with],' and we were like, 'Okay.' It was a weird situation."

On the day she allegedly picked up Laundrie, Baker claimed he was wearing a backpack, long sleeves, and hiking boots. Despite some scruffy facial hair, however, she claims Laundrie didn't seem to look or smell "dirty."

"I hope this [video] can help somebody identify him because I saw him from TikTok, which made me call the authorities," Baker said online.

In a second video, Baker alleged that Laundrie had confessed to camping at an unregulated site in the National Park "in the middle of nowhere along Snake River."

Baker showed the alleged pick-up location in a third video, claiming he was "not frantic, very nice and very polite" when they first met.

In her final three videos addressing her alleged encounter with Laundrie, Baker further clarified she has been in contact with police and the FBI with the information she shared on social media. She said she is hopeful that her story will help spark a potentially life-saving chain reaction.

"I first heard about this on TikTok a few days ago, which is why I'm putting this up on TikTok — to reach out to someone who also might have seen him and picked him up before or after we did," she said in the last clip.