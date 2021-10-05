Brian Laundrie's Sister Says She's 'Angry,' Urges Fugitive Brother to 'Come Forward'

Cassie Laundrie told Good Morning America she would turn her brother in if she knew where he was

With her brother Brian Laundrie still missing, his sister Cassie Laundrie has spoken out once again, asking that her fugitive brother turn himself in immediately.

"Just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess," said Cassie, when asked by Good Morning America what she would tell her 23-year-old brother, who hasn't been seen in weeks.

"I really wish he had come to me first that day with the van, because I don't think we'd be here," Cassie said during the interview, which aired on GMA Tuesday morning.

The search continues for Laundrie, who is wanted by police for unauthorized use of a debit card. He is alleged to have left his parents' North Port, Fla., home for a hike on Sept. 14, three days after the fugitive's former fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her mother.

On Sept. 1, after traveling across the country with her in a converted van, Laundrie returned to his parents' home without Petito, 22. The couple had been out on the road together for about two months.

On Sept. 19, Petito was found dead in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and officials have since determined that her death was a homicide.

Petito, a native of Long Island, N.Y. was last seen alive in late August.

Since returning from their travels, Laundrie and his parents have refused to speak with investigators about Gabby's disappearance.

Cassie Laundrie is the only member of the family who has spoken to the media.

Last month, she spoke to GMA, and said she and her family wanted Petito to "be found safe."

Added Cassie: "My children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found, and this to be just a big misunderstanding."

In Tuesday's interview, Cassie said she hopes her brother is alive, but says she has no idea where he could be.

She said if she did know his location, she would "turn him in."

Cassie last saw Brian on Sept. 6, when their entire family visited Fort De Soto Park in Florida's Pinellas County.

"We just went for a couple of hours and we ate dinner and had s'mores around the campfire and left, and there was nothing peculiar about it," Cassie told GMA. "There was no feeling of [a] grand goodbye. There was no nothing."

"I'm frustrated that, in hindsight, I didn't pick up on anything," Cassie added. "It was just a regular visit."

Additionally, Cassie said, "I'm angry and I don't know what to think."

She added, "I hope my brother is alive because I want answers just as much as everybody else."

Investigators have yet to say how Petito was killed, but believe she died sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.

A warrant for Laundrie's arrest was issued in late September on the unauthorized use of a debit card charge. In addition, he has been named a person of interest in Petito's case — but has not been named a suspect in connection with her death.

Police believe that the relationship between Petito and Laundrie became more strained during their tragic road trip, according to a recently unsealed search warrant connected to the case.

Petito's best friend, Rose Davis, told PEOPLE the couple's relationship was "toxic," and that Laundrie had "jealousy issues."