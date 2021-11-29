Steven Bertolino said he does not know if authorities have recovered the weapon

Brian Laundrie's Parents Noticed Gun Missing After He Disappeared — But Detail Wasn't Made Public

On the day they reported him missing, the parents of Brian Laundrie realized one of their guns was missing, according to their attorney.

Lawyer Steven Bertolino told WWSB, WEAR, and CNN that Chris and Roberta Laundrie turned over their firearms on Sept. 17, the very day authorities would learn Brian Laundrie's whereabouts were unknown.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie voluntarily surrendered all guns in their home to law enforcement on Sept. 17," Bertolino told WWSB. "At that time, it was discovered that one handgun was not in its case."

According to Bertolino, the Laundries presented investigators with the emptied gun case.

Laundrie's remains were recovered on Oct. 20 from Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, a 25,000-acre nature preserve not far from his parents North Port, Fla., home. According to police, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Laundrie was designated the only person of interest in the death of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming in August.

Brian Laundrie Brian Laundrie | Credit: Instagram

Petito — a Long Island, N.Y. native — and Laundrie, 23, had embarked on a cross-country journey in July, traveling from Florida to New York in her white Ford van, then heading west.

Petito had documented their adventures on her YouTube channel and planned to start a blog about their new, so-called "vandwelling" lifestyle.

Laundrie returned to his parents' residence alone on Sept. 1.

Petito wouldn't be reported missing for another 10 days.

Bertolino said that the decision was made to withhold information about the missing weapon from the public. He said that "both law enforcement and myself" made that particular decision.

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie | Credit: Find Gabby/Facebook

Bertolino told WWSB he has not heard from law enforcement or the FBI about whether the missing firearm has been found.

The discovery of Laundrie's body ended a 32-day search involving multiple law enforcement agencies.