Brian Laundrie's Parents Believe They Last Saw Him a Day Earlier Than They First Told Police: Attorney

Brian Laundrie's parents say they last saw their 23-year-old son one day earlier than they originally told authorities, according to their attorney.

The fiancé of Gabby Petito was first reported missing by his parents on Sept. 17. At the time, they told police that they hadn't seen Laundrie since he went hiking on Sept. 14.

On Tuesday, attorney Steven Bertolino told WFLA that the parents now believe he actually left to go hiking on Sept. 13.

"The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events," Bertolino said in a statement to the news station. "Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, Sept. 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, Sept. 13."

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie for weeks now. He is also wanted by the FBI on an active arrest warrant issued in late September on allegations of unauthorized use of a debit card.

On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his parents home in North Port, Florida, without Petito, 22.

Petito was found dead on Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and officials have since determined her death was a homicide. At this point, investigators have yet to say how Petito was killed, but believe she died sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.

For nearly two months, the pair had been traveling across America in a white, repurposed Ford Transit van. Petito, an aspiring influencer who'd been documenting the couple's travels, was reported missing on Sept. 11 — more than two weeks after her mother last spoke to her by phone.

Laundrie remains a person of interest in the case, but refused to sit down with investigators to discuss Petito's whereabouts before his own disappearance. He has not been named a suspect in her death at this time.

Earlier this week, while talking with protestors outside her home, Laundrie's sister Cassie Laundrie replied, "I don't know," when asked point blank if her brother killed Petito. She had the very same response when asked by the protestors if her parents assisted Laundrie in his vanishing.