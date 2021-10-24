Attorney Steven Bertolino tells PEOPLE that the 23-year-old fugitive's partial human remains — which were found earlier this week — will be cremated

Brian Laundrie's Family Attorney Says There Won't Be a Funeral as Autopsy Results Come Back Inconclusive

Brian Laundrie's autopsy has come back inconclusive and his remains are now being transferred to an anthropologist, his family's lawyer says.

On Sunday, attorney Steven Bertolino told PEOPLE that "no manner or cause of death was determined, and the remains were sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation."

Bertolino also said that Laundrie's "remains will be cremated and there will be no funeral service."

The news comes two days after partial human remains were discovered in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park — near Laundrie's last known location — and one day after dental records confirmed they belong to the 23-year-old fugitive.

Laundrie was last seen six days before the body of his missing fiancée, Gabby Petito, was found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

Authorities have determined the 22-year-old Long Island, N.Y., woman died from strangulation while on a two-month-long, cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito | Credit: North Port Police Department/Facebook

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito's disappearance on Sept. 15. For the first week of Petito's missing persons investigation, the Laundrie family refused to cooperate with authorities, directing all questions to their attorney, police said.

A week after the Petito case began, the Laundrie family spoke to the FBI for the first time — but not to talk about Petito.

Instead, Laundrie's parents wanted to alert investigators that their son, too, had gone missing. They claimed he was last seen on Sept. 13, after allegedly leaving their home to hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve.

The FBI and local Florida authorities quickly launched a search for Laundrie in the 25,000-acre nature preserve, wading waist-deep through snake- and alligator-infested swamps in some areas (The Carlton Reserve is connected to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where his remains were eventually found).

A notebook and backpack were located near Laundrie's body, in an area of the park previously submerged under water three feet deep.

Brian Laundrie Brian Laundrie | Credit: gabby petito/ instagram

On Friday, Bertolino told PEOPLE that Laundrie was visibly "upset" the last time that his family saw him.

"Yes, Brian was upset when he left and he was not able to be persuaded not to leave the house," Bertolino said.