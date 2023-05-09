Brian Laundrie's Mom Referenced 'Baking a Cake with a Shiv in It' If Son Went to Prison, Lawsuit Alleges

Gabby Petito's parents are asking a judge once again to order Brian Laundrie's mother to release a letter she allegedly wrote to her son saying that if Brian were to go to prison, she would bake him a cake with a shiv inside of it, a new court filing states.

Gabby's parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, are suing Roberta and Christopher Laundrie and their attorney Steven Bertolino for intentional infliction of emotional distress in connection with the August 2021 killing of their daughter by Brian.

They filed the lawsuit in March 2022 seeking more than $30,000 in damages for the mental anguish they say they suffered due to the alleged deceit of the Laundries, who didn't return their calls and texts when they were trying to find their daughter.

They allege that the Laundries knew Brian killed Gabby on the trip, helped their son conceal Gabby's killing, were making plans to help him flee the country and that the letter — the center of their lawsuit against the Laundrie family — is evidence of that.

"The letter in question, written by Roberta Laundrie to Brian Laundrie references bringing a shovel to help bury a body, and baking a cake with a shiv in it should Brian Laundrie go to prison," attorney Pat Reilly argues in the motion filed May 5 in Sarasota County Circuit Court, WFLA and CNN report.

"A reasonable inference is that the letter was written at a time when Gabrielle Petito was as yet unburied, and Brian Laundrie could go to jail for the crime of murder," Reilly wrote.

Gabby Petito. Gabby Petito Instagram

The undated letter was discovered in Brian's backpack when his body was found.

The FBI gave the letter to Bertolino, on June 24, 2022, the filing alleges. But Gabby's parents have yet to see it.

On Feb. 14, Gabby's parents filed a second request in court asking the Laundries for a copy of the letter.

On March 6, the Laundries filed a motion for a protective order regarding the letter.

Roberta "does not dispute that the letter was written," but allegedly says the "letter has no relevancy to the underlying litigation," Reilly wrote in the May 5 filing.

In her affidavit in support of a motion for a protective order for the letter, Roberta said she wrote it in May 2021, before Brian and Gabby embarked on their cross-country trip in a van in the summer of 2021.

She said that she intended to "reach out to Brian" through the letter while they "were experiencing a difficult period" in their relationship, according to her court filing, shared by Fox News. She also said she hoped the letter "would remind him how much I loved him," and that she never expected anyone to read it.

"While I used words that seem to have a connection with Brian's actions and his taking of Gabby's life, I never would have fathomed the events that unfolded months later between Brian and Gabby would reflect the words in my letter," Roberta added in the affidavit.

The Laundries argued that since the letter was never published, "it could not have caused [Gabby's family] emotional distress," Reilly argues in the May 5 filing.

"They are absolutely correct," he writes in the May 5 filing. "But that is not the reason why Plaintiffs seek the letter.

Gabby Petito. Facebook

Gabby's parents claim against the Laundries "is based on statements made by Attorney Bertolino on behalf of himself and the Laundries at a time when the Defendants knew that Gabby Petito was deceased," Reilly says in the filing.

Brian's parents did nothing "but have Bertolino issue a statement expressing hope that Petito would be found," Reilly said in a previous filing, News Nation reports.

"It is believed that at the time the Sept. 14, 2021, statement was issued, the Laundries and Steven Bertolino knew that Gabby Petito was deceased and that under those circumstances, the statement was insensitive, cold-hearted, and outrageous," Reilly said.

The 22-year-old from Long Island, N.Y., was found strangled to death in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 21, 2021, more than a week after she was reported missing.

The case was covered widely by international news outlets after a police body camera video surfaced, showing the couple had been questioned two weeks prior to their disappearance. Officers had pulled over their van after receiving reports that a witness had seen Brian hit Gabby.

She disappeared shortly after, which led to a nationwide search for her after Brian returned home to Florida without her.

Brian was found dead by suicide several weeks later.

Attorneys for the families did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.