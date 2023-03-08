Brian Laundrie's Mom Says 'Burn After Reading' Letter Was Not Related to Murder of Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie's mother has claimed an undated letter marked "burn after reading" in which she allegedly spoke to her son about burying a body was not related to the murder of Gabby Petito.

In an affidavit filed Monday — and shared by Fox News — Roberta Laundrie said the letter was sent months before Laundrie killed Petito.

She added that she intended to "reach out to Brian" through the letter while they "were experiencing a difficult period" in their relationship. Also that she hoped the letter "would remind him how much I loved him."

The letter is at the center of a lawsuit against the Laundrie family, with the Petito family suing over allegations of intentional infliction of emotional distress surrounding the death of their daughter.

The 22-year-old woman from Long Island, N.Y., was found strangled to death in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 21, 2021, more than a week after she was reported missing. Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was found dead by suicide several weeks later.

Gabby Petito. Gabby Petito Instagram

On Jan. 21, 2022, the FBI revealed that a notebook found near 23-year-old Laundrie's remains included a written confession taking responsibility for his fiancée's death.

Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-country road trip, which they were documenting on YouTube when they disappeared. The case was covered widely by international news outlets after a police body camera video surfaced, which showed the couple had been questioned two weeks prior to their disappearance. Officers had pulled over their van after receiving reports that a witness had seen Laundrie hit Petito.

Monday's affidavit says Roberta wrote "burn after reading" as a reference to a book her son had been given by Petito called Burn After Writing.

"While I used words that seem to have a connection with Brian's actions and his taking of Gabby's life, I never would have fathomed the events that unfolded months later between Brian and Gabby would reflect the words in my letter," Roberta added in the affidavit.

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie. Gabby Petito Instagram

The new court document aims at stopping the Petitos from seeing the letter, following a February filing that requested access on behalf of the family. This came after their attorney Patrick Reilly claimed he had seen it at an FBI regional office, CBS reported.

The new document is titled Affidavit of Roberta Laundrie in support of motion for protective order and marks Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie as defendants.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Gabby's parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, filed a lawsuit in March 2022 seeking more than $30,000 in damages for the mental anguish they suffered due to the alleged deceit of the Laundries. The filing also alleged that Christopher and Roberta helped Brian conceal Gabby's murder and were making plans for him to flee the country.

"Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community," the filing, which was obtained by PEOPLE, reads.