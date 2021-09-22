Brian Laundrie is missing, and is a person of interest in connection with the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito

Investigators Looking for Brian Laundrie Are Searching 'Large Bodies of Water'

Investigators looking for Brian Laundrie were searching bodies of water on Tuesday, according to police.

According to a statement from police in North Port, Fla., "Area resources are looking at large bodies of water, including dive teams, boats, and sonar equipment. At this time, this does not mean anything has been found. It's a part of the overall search process."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The statement said North Port police were on the scene "of a possible self-inflicted death," but said the death had "nothing to do with this case."

Laundrie, 23, was reported missing last Friday. Last Wednesday, he was named a person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito, his 22-year-old fiancée, whose body was found Sunday in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. On Tuesday, officials confirmed the body was hers and announced her death was a homicide.

For nearly two months, Gabby and Laundrie had been traveling across America in a white, repurposed Ford Transit van. Police say Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home in the van on Sept. 1, and that he was alone.

Gabby was reported missing on Sept. 11 — more than two weeks after her mother last spoke to her by phone. Laundrie and his parents refused to meet with detectives handling the case.

At this point, investigators have yet to say how Gabby was killed, but believe she died sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.

gabby petito cover

For exclusive interviews and details on the Gabby Petito case, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

In an FBI tweet announcing the confirmation of Gabby's homicide, Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said, "Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI."

Laundrie has not been named a suspect in the case.

On Sept. 15, PEOPLE spoke with Gabby's father, Joseph Petito, who said his daughter was "amazing."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She's so artistic. She's an amazing artist. She loves to draw," he said. "She has a great eye with decorating … She's that flower child type of personality. The old soul, you know?"

"If Woodstock was still going on, she'd still be there, man," Joseph added. "She's a hippie from the '60s, all right? She's a Beatles fan, round glasses … a free spirit."