Brian Laundrie's Full Autopsy Report Is Released, Shedding Light on His Time Hiding in Fla. Wilderness

The 47-page report, which PEOPLE obtained from the medical examiner's office, includes toxicology reports and a summary of items collected at the site where his body was found

A newly completed autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE offers insight into the circumstances surrounding Brian Laundrie's death.

In October, partial human remains were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where authorities had conducted an exhaustive search for the 23-year-old fugitive. They were soon confirmed to be Laundrie's through dental records.

An initial autopsy of the remains produced inconclusive results, and the case was handed over to a forensic anthropologist for further evaluation. While it was revealed in November that Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, full autopsy results were not released until Monday.

The 47-page report is largely scientific, summarizing various medical tests conducted on Laundrie's remains, but a few pages within the report shed new light on exactly what was recovered in Myakkahatchee and the physical state he was in at the time of his death.

One investigator at the scene where Laundrie was discovered reported that his "skeletal remains and personal effects were in plain sight and scattered upon the dirt," according to the report.

Dozens of human bones were recovered — many of which displayed animal gnaw marks inflicted post-mortem. Alongside them were "a pair of green shorts with a green belt, two slip-on shoes, a backpack with unknown contents, a white metal ring, and an unknown type of handgun" further described as a snub-nose revolver.

A secondary scene nearby reportedly contained nonhuman remains, a hat with the logo "MOAB Coffee Roasters," and a "handwritten half note" — though the report does not specify what was written on the note. Also located in the park was a dry bag that he packed, which contained a journal and a wooden box. Inside the wooden box were photographs and a small notebook, the report says.

The FBI recently revealed that in one of those notebooks, Laundrie admitted to killing his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who mysteriously disappeared during a cross-country van expedition they took together.

Petito's body was located in September. Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.

According to a toxicology report included in the autopsy results, Laundrie was not under the influence of any substances at the time of his death.

During an interview with Laundrie's parents, an investigator was informed that Laundrie was healthy and had no known medical history, and that he did not take any prescribed medications, according to the report.

When asked about Laundrie's social history — which includes things like substance use, sexual behavior, exercise habits and diet — his parents declined to comment, the report states.

While Laundrie is now considered the sole suspect in Petito's death, authorities failed to name him as such before his death, originally calling him a "person of interest" in her disappearance. The notebook confession recovered alongside his remains helped give the FBI the evidence they were looking for to tie him to her death.

"All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case," said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider in an earlier statement. "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.