Brian Laundrie Flew Home to Florida During Cross-Country Trip with Gabby Petito

The family's attorney said Brian Laundrie returned to close a storage unit and pick up supplies

The lawyer for Brian Laundrie's family has confirmed the 23-year-old fugitive returned home from his road trip with Gabby Petito to Florida for supplies before rejoining his fiancée in Utah two days before she was last heard from.

Attorney Steven Bertolino's statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE, says that Laundrie returned to North Port, Fla., home on Aug. 17, and gathered supplies and cleared out a rented storage unit before flying back to Salt Lake City on Aug. 23, where he reunited with Petito.

The body of the murdered 22-year-old Long Island, N.Y., woman was found at a remote campsite in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Officials have deemed her death a homicide, but have yet to reveal how Petito was killed.

"Brian flew home to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as [he and Petito] contemplated extending the road trip," Bertolino's statement reads. "To my knowledge, Brian and Gabby paid for the flights, as they were sharing expenses."

Petito was left behind in Utah. Laundrie's flight back to Florida was five days after police were called after they couple were seen fighting. A 911 caller reported seeing Laundrie "slapping" Petito.

Their subsequent interactions with police were captured by body cameras.

In speaking with protestors outside her home on Monday, Cassie Laundrie said that Brian had come back to Florida in mid-August to close the storage space the couple had.

Laundrie has not been seen since allegedly leaving his parents' North Port, Fla., home for a hike on Sept. 13.

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie for weeks now. He is considered a fugitive from justice, after the Sept. 23 issuance of an arrest warrant for alleged unauthorized use of a debit card.

Laundrie was alone when he returned to his parents' Florida house on Sept. 1 following a nearly two month-long road trip with Petito.

The couple had been traveling across the country in a repurposed van. Petito was found murdered on Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming — eight days after her mother reported her missing.

The Laundrie family went camping together at Fort De Soto Park in Tierra Verde, Fla., on Sept. 6 and 7.

Brian Laundrie remains a person of interest in Petito's case, but has refused to sit down with investigators to discuss her whereabouts.