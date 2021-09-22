Lawyer for Brian Laundrie's Family Issues Brief Statement After FBI Confirms Gabby Petito's Death

On Tuesday, the FBI confirmed that Gabby Petito died by homicide

After the FBI confirmed Tuesday that Gabby Petito's body was found in a Wyoming national park, the lawyer for the family of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, issued a brief statement, according to multiple reports.

"May Gabby rest in peace," Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said, according to NBC, CBS, and Fox.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced that the body found in Grand Teton National Park over the weekend has been positively identified as Gabby, a Long Island, New York, native who was last heard from in late August during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

According to a tweet by the FBI's Denver field office, Gabby died by homicide.

NBC reports Gabby's family released a brief statement after the confirmation of Gabby's killing.

"I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve," lawyer Richard Stafford said, referring to Gabby's mom, dad, stepfather and stepmother. "We will be making a statement when Gabby is home. I will contact you to arrange a time and location."

Gabby Petito Gabby Petito | Credit: Gabby Petito Instagram

Lawyers for both families did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment after the confirmation of Gabby's death.

The FBI has said Laundrie, who is currently missing, is a person of interest in the case. He has not been named a suspect.

Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in the FBI's tweet confirming Gabby's death, "Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI."

Gabby was reported missing on Sept. 11 — 10 days after Laundrie quietly returned to his parents' Florida home without her — prompting a search through the Wyoming wilderness where authorities believe she was last seen.

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie | Credit: Find Gabby/Facebook

During the search, unusual details about the case continued to emerge, turning one family's nightmare into a nationwide demand for answers.

Soon after Gabby's disappearance first garnered attention, authorities in Utah revealed that a couple of weeks before her last conversation with family — while Gabby and Laundrie were traveling through Moab — officers received a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute that involved the couple.

gabby petito cover

For exclusive interviews and details on the Gabby Petito case, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

The man who called 911 told the dispatcher that Laundrie had been striking and "slapping" Gabby. Officers located them and pulled their van over to investigate. Their emotional interaction with police, which ended with the couple being asked to separate for the night and get some space from one another, can be seen in body camera footage released to the public.

Gabby Petito Gabby Petito | Credit: Gabby Petito Instagram

On Sept. 15, Gabby's father, Joseph, spoke with PEOPLE about his daughter, calling her a "free spirit" who would've gone to the 1969 Woodstock Festival if she could.

"She's so artistic. She's an amazing artist. She loves to draw. She has a great eye with decorating," Joseph said. "She's that flower child type of personality. The old soul, you know?"