The Laundries visited Fort De Soto Park in Tierra Verde, Fla., on Sept. 6 and 7

Brian Laundrie's Family Went Camping While Gabby Petito Was Missing, But 'All Left the Park': Report

The lawyer for Brian Laundrie and his parents has confirmed reports that the family went camping together days after the 23-year-old returned to their Florida home without Gabby Petito.

Attorney Steven Bertolino told WTVT that Laundrie visited Fort De Soto Park in Tierra Verde, Fla., along with his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last week, William and Charlene Guthrie, who lived across the street from the Laundries in North Port, Florida, spoke to the station, saying the family loaded up their new camper and left town about a week after Brian returned home without Petito, his 22-year-old fiancée.

Gabby was found dead on Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and officials have since determined her death was a homicide.

Brian Laundrie Brian Laundrie | Credit: Instagram

On Tuesday, Bertolino confirmed the camping trip happened, saying all three members of the family arrived at the park on Sept. 6 and left on Sept. 7.

"They all left the park," Bertolino told the station.

Bertolino did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The station obtained visitor logs from the park, which confirm Roberta Laundrie checked in to a waterfront campsite there for two days.

Bertolino reiterated Tuesday that his clients have no idea where their son is.

Laundrie, who is a fugitive following the issuance last week of a warrant for his arrest, has not been seen since leaving his parents' home for a hike two weeks ago.

The warrant accuses Laundrie of unauthorized use of a debit card. He was named a person of interest in Petito's case, but has not been named a suspect in connection with her death.

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie | Credit: Find Gabby/Facebook

Petito was last seen in late August, while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

Laundrie returned to North Port, Fla., on Sept. 1, without Petito. He has been the subject of a massive manhunt across a Florida reserve, where it is believed he went hiking.

For nearly two months, Petito and Laundrie, had been traveling across America in a white, repurposed Ford Transit van. Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 — more than two weeks after her mother last spoke to her by phone.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Laundrie and his parents refused to meet with detectives handling the case.

At this point, investigators have yet to say how Petito was killed, but believe she died sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.

Police believe the relationship between Petito and Laundrie became more strained during their tragic road trip, according to a newly unsealed search warrant connected to the case.

Petito's best friend, Rose Davis, tells PEOPLE the couple's relationship was "toxic," and that Laundrie's jealousy led to numerous fights.

Gabby Petito Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie | Credit: Gabby Petito Instagram

On Sept. 15, PEOPLE spoke with Petito's father, Joseph Petito, who said his daughter was "amazing."

"She's so artistic. She's an amazing artist. She loves to draw," he said. "She has a great eye with decorating … She's that flower child type of personality. The old soul, you know?"

"If Woodstock was still going on, she'd still be there, man," Joseph added. "She's a hippie from the '60s, all right? She's a Beatles fan, round glasses … a free spirit."