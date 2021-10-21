Human Remains Found in Florida Park Belong to Brian Laundrie, FBI Confirms

Partial remains belonging to Gabby Petito's fiancé were located in North Port, Florida, Wednesday following a 32-day search

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the human remains found at a North Port, Florida, park Wednesday belong to 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.

Medical examiners used a comparison of dental records to positively identify the remains, the FBI's Denver Division wrote in a press release on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a search for Laundrie in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this week, authorities discovered partial human remains and a backpack in an area that was previously underwater.

Prior to the announcement of the discovery, PEOPLE confirmed that the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office and a cadaver dog were called to the scene to assist authorities.

Laundrie, 23, was named a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, on Sept. 15.

The couple had spent the summer traveling across the country in a white van together, documenting their adventures on YouTube along the way — but on Sept. 1, Laundrie quietly returned to his parents' Florida home without Petito.

Ten days later, the 22-year-old woman's family reported her missing.

Gabby Petito Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie | Credit: Gabby Petito Instagram

For the first week of Petito's missing persons investigation, the Laundrie family refused to cooperate with authorities, directing all questions to their attorney, police said.

A week after the Petito case began, the Laundrie family spoke to the FBI for the first time — but not to talk about Petito.

Instead, Laundrie's parents wanted to alert investigators that their son, too, had gone missing. They claimed he was last seen on Sept. 13, after allegedly leaving their home to hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The FBI and local Florida authorities quickly launched a search for Laundrie in the 25,000-acre nature preserve, wading waist-deep through snake- and alligator-infested swamps in some areas. (The Carlton Reserve is connected to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where his remains were found.)

While police were trying to locate Laundrie in Florida, separate search teams continued looking for Petito in Wyoming — her last-known location.

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie | Credit: Find Gabby/Facebook

Days later, even as his whereabouts remained unknown, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a warrant for Laundrie's arrest in relation to activities that occurred after Petito's death.

The FBI revealed that a federal grand jury charged him with using an unauthorized debit card with intent to fraud.

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," FBI Denver wrote in a statement Sept. 23.

"The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper form," the statement read.

The discovery of Laundrie's body ended a 32-day search involving multiple law enforcement agencies.