Witnesses Say Brian Laundrie Was 'Aggressive' Toward Restaurant Staff, Gabby Petito Apologized: Report

According to Nina Celie Angelo, Brian Laundrie argued with the hostess, a waitress and a manager — all of whom were women

A Jackson, Wyoming, restaurant has confirmed that Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were guests on Aug. 27 — two days after Petito last spoke to her mother.

On its Facebook page, the Merry Piglets Mexican Grill acknowledged the couple had stopped in to the Tex-Mex place, but makes no mention of eyewitness accounts that Laundrie, 23, had argued with waitstaff.

"We have already notified the FBI and they are aware," reads the post. "We are letting them do their jobs and we are respecting Gabby's family and have nothing further to comment."

Nina Celie Angelo spoke to Fox News on Wednesday, saying she and her boyfriend saw Laundrie inside the restaurant, being "aggressive" towards a waitress, a hostess and a manager.

"It's crazy because, it wasn't just like we passed them on the street -— it was a full blown incident," recalls Angelo, who was in Jackson with her boyfriend, Matthew England, in late August to attend a wedding.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito | Credit: North Port Police Department/Facebook

The tension inside the Tex-Mex eatery happened between 1 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 27, she said.

Angelo told Fox News she wasn't able to hear what Laundrie was saying, but got the impression the fight with the waitress involved the couple's bill.

She described Laundrie's body language as "aggressive" and said he left and returned about four times.

Petito, Angelo said, came inside the restaurant at one point to apologize for Laundrie's behavior.

England said he reported what he saw to the FBI.

He claims Petito appeared "visibly upset" with Laundrie as he argued with the waitress.

Angelo doesn't believe Laundrie was on drugs at the time of the incident, and said he was "not screaming." However, she said he was behaving aggressively with the restaurant staff, who were all women.

Petito was found dead over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park, and officials have since determined her death was a homicide.

Meanwhile, the search resumed Thursday morning for Laundrie, who hasn't been seen in over a week. He allegedly told his parents he was going on a hike before he vanished.

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie | Credit: Find Gabby/Facebook

For nearly two months, Petito and Laundrie, had been traveling across America in a white, repurposed Ford Transit van. Police say Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home in the van on Sept. 1, and that he was alone.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 — more than two weeks after her mother last spoke to her by phone. Laundrie and his parents refused to meet with detectives handling the case.

Last Wednesday, Laundrie was named a person of interest in the case. Last Friday, he was reported missing. Laundrie has not been named a suspect in the case.

At this point, investigators have yet to say how Petito was killed, but believe she died sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.

Police believe the relationship between Petito and Laundrie became more strained during their tragic road trip, according to a newly unsealed search warrant connected to the case.