Breonna Taylor was killed on March 13 after officers entered her apartment on a "no-knock" warrant

Brett Hankison, 1 of 3 Officers Involved in the Shooting of Breonna Taylor, Will Be Fired

Brett Hankison, one of three police officers involved in the March 13 shooting of Breonna Taylor, will be fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning.

During a press briefing, Fischer said he was initiating the termination of Hankison, but both he and interim LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder could not comment further on Hankison's termination because of "a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed."

Schroeder reportedly told Hankison that he violated standard operating procedures in a letter obtained by AP News.

The interim chief told the officer he "wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor" and that his shots were fired "without supporting facts."

"In fact, the 10 rounds you fired were into a patio door and window which were covered with material that completely prevented you from verifying any person as an immediate threat or more importantly any innocent persons present," Schroeder wrote, according to AP News.

Schroeder continued to call Hankison's actions "a shock to the conscience," according to the outlet.

Hankison and the other two officers involved, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were previously placed on administrative leave from the department.

Hankison has been accused by two women of sexual assault in the wake of Taylor's death. PEOPLE was unable to reach or independently verify the accounts of either woman. The Louisville police department said it will conduct an investigation into the allegations. He is also the subject of an ongoing civil lawsuit in federal court that accuses him of unrelated unnecessary arrests and harassment of another man, the Courier-Journal reported. He has denied the allegations made against him in the civil lawsuit.

On March 13, Hankison, Mattingly and Cosgrove entered Taylor's residence on a "no-knock" warrant in a drug investigation. The person they were looking for did not live at Taylor's house and had just been arrested shortly before.

Taylor's family has been calling for the officers involved to be criminally charged — though that has yet to happen.

"I feel like they took a part of me," Taylor's mom, Tamika Palmer, told PEOPLE earlier this month. "This should never have to happen to anyone else again."